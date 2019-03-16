Air Canada Signals Hit From Grounding -- WSJ

By Allison Prang

Air Canada said it is suspending certain financial guidance, marking the first big carrier to signal a possible financial hit because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The company said it is suspending its 2019 financial guidance and first-quarter financial guidance after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Boeing Co. suspended delivery of the aircraft and Transport Canada closed airspace in Canada to the models.

Air Canada is one of the biggest operators of MAX planes. Before the grounding, it operated a fleet of 24 of them, the same as American Airlines Group Inc. and only trailing the 34 in Southwest Airlines Co.'s fleet. Boeing says it has delivered more than 370 MAX planes since the first was delivered in May 2017 before the company suspended handovers Thursday.

Air Canada said guidance for 2020 and 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment as a percentage of operating revenue still holds. It also is keeping its guidance for cumulative free cash flow and its annual return on invested capital for between 2019 and 2021, the company said.

The company "continues to adapt a contingency plan to address the evolving situation," it said.

Analysts expect Southwest to update its quarterly financial guidance before the end of the month.

