AIR CANADA    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/15 04:00:00 pm
31.66 CAD   -0.72%
Air Canada Signals Hit From Grounding -- WSJ
DJ
03/15Airlines with buyers' remorse may use Boeing 737 MAX ban to revise orders
RE
03/15Air Canada Suspends 2019 Guidance After Boeing 737 MAX Grounding
DJ
Air Canada Signals Hit From Grounding -- WSJ

03/16/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Allison Prang

Air Canada said it is suspending certain financial guidance, marking the first big carrier to signal a possible financial hit because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The company said it is suspending its 2019 financial guidance and first-quarter financial guidance after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Boeing Co. suspended delivery of the aircraft and Transport Canada closed airspace in Canada to the models.

Air Canada is one of the biggest operators of MAX planes. Before the grounding, it operated a fleet of 24 of them, the same as American Airlines Group Inc. and only trailing the 34 in Southwest Airlines Co.'s fleet. Boeing says it has delivered more than 370 MAX planes since the first was delivered in May 2017 before the company suspended handovers Thursday.

Air Canada said guidance for 2020 and 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment as a percentage of operating revenue still holds. It also is keeping its guidance for cumulative free cash flow and its annual return on invested capital for between 2019 and 2021, the company said.

The company "continues to adapt a contingency plan to address the evolving situation," it said.

Analysts expect Southwest to update its quarterly financial guidance before the end of the month.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.72% 31.66 Delayed Quote.21.96%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -2.18% 31.43 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.52% 378.99 Delayed Quote.15.75%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 12.76% 379.0944 Delayed Quote.18.95%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 0.41% 51.37 Delayed Quote.10.52%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 681 M
EBIT 2019 1 831 M
Net income 2019 1 080 M
Debt 2019 4 799 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,29
P/E ratio 2020 6,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 8 574 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 41,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA21.96%6 427
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.59%34 586
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.68%21 736
AIR CHINA LTD.25.65%18 984
RYANAIR HOLDINGS15.16%15 881
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-11.23%14 299
