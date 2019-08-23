Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Canada : Transat shareholders approve Air Canada's C$720 million bid for leisure group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Two Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts are seen on the ground as Air Canada Embraer aircraft flies in the background at Toronto Pearson International Airport

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Transat AT shareholders on Friday overwhelmingly voted in favor of Air Canada bid for the leisure group, in a deal that still requires domestic and European regulatory approval.

Air Canada offered C$720 million ($540.70 million), or C$18 a share, bid for the tour operator, which runs leisure carrier Air Transat. Air Canada sweetened its initial C$13 a share offer for Transat, locking up support from the tour operator's largest shareholder Letko Brosseau.

Canada's largest carrier said the Transat acquisition would bolster its leisure travel business after the deal closes, which is expected in 2020.

Despite offers from other rivals, including a Montreal real estate group, Transat Chief Executive Jean-Marc Eustache told shareholders that: "Air Canada’s offer was the only viable proposition."

Quebec businessman and former politician Pierre Karl Peladeau had said he would vote against Air Canada’s offer and consider making a separate offer with partners if the deal fails. Peladeau owns a 1.6% stake in Transat.

The deal would give Transat a 60% market share of select transatlantic routes to and from Canada, and would require approvals from domestic and European competition regulators.

Eustache said there were never plans to sell Transat, but inquiries from Air Canada sparked questions about the company’s future as it struggled to compete against larger international carriers.

"The problem is the competition," he said, which raised questions over whether Transat "would survive alone."

Independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis both recommended that shareholders vote for Air Canada's offer.

Air Canada wasn't immediately reachable for comment.

Transat shares declined 1.1% in Toronto midday trading.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.98% 43.46 Delayed Quote.69.11%
TRANSAT AT INC -1.08% 16.38 Delayed Quote.179.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CANADA
12:27pAIR CANADA : Transat shareholders approve Air Canada's C$720 million bid for lei..
RE
11:46aAIR CANADA : Transat shareholders approve Air Canada takeover, narrowing competi..
AQ
09:33aAIR CANADA : Rolls-Royce to provide TotalCare Flex services for Air Canada's Tre..
AQ
08/22AIR CANADA : Celebrates Aeroplan's 35th Anniversary with Biggest Contest Ever, A..
AQ
08/20TRANSAT AT : continues to back Air Canada bid following comments by Peladeau
AQ
08/19Quebec's Peladeau to vote against Air Canada's Transat bid, mulls offer
RE
08/19Quebecor CEO dangles offer for Transat if Air Canada deal can't take off
AQ
08/16TRANSAT A.T. INC. : - Two Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Tra..
AQ
08/15AIR CANADA : Federal appeal court greenlights airlines' challenge to passenger b..
AQ
08/15Canada's Sunwing keeps Boeing 737 MAX off its schedule until May 2020
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 322 M
EBIT 2019 1 708 M
Net income 2019 1 424 M
Debt 2019 3 705 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,38x
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 11 681 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 52,89  CAD
Last Close Price 43,90  CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA69.11%8 781
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.15%37 547
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC2.19%21 982
AIR CHINA LTD.5.89%15 388
ANA HOLDINGS INC-7.35%11 217
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-15.29%10 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group