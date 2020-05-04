Air Canada : posts quarterly loss, warns of capacity decline on pandemic woes

Air Canada on Monday posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and warned of an about 75% drop in third-quarter capacity, as the COVID-19 pandemic-triggered lockdowns kept people at home.

Canada's largest carrier, like several of its global peers, has canceled flights, suspended financial forecasts and sought government aid as the airline industry deals with its worst slump.

Chief Executive Calin Rovinescu said in a statement the COVID-19 impact was exacerbated in March with mandated social distancing, travel restrictions in Canada and around the world, and the shutting down of economies.

"We expect that both the overall industry and our airline will be considerably smaller for some time, which will unfortunately result in significant reductions in both fleet and employee levels."

Air Canada has adopted the government's wage subsidy for its Canada-based workforce, in a bid to keep its employees on payroll as it wrestles with the economic fallout from the health crisis.

The airline has forecast an 85%-90% decline in second-quarter capacity.

The company reported an adjusted net loss of C$392 million ($277.97 million), or C$1.49 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$17 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a quarterly loss of C$1.22 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Operating revenue fell 16.1% to C$3.72 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)