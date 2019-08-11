Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Canada : raises Transat purchase offer to C$720 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 08:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A330 aircraft of Air Transat airlines takes off in Colomiers near Toulouse

(Reuters) - Canada's largest airline Air Canada has raised the value of its offer to buy Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc to about C$720 million ($544.75 million), or C$18 per share, from its earlier offer of C$13 a share, the companies said in a joint statement.

Letko Brosseau, Transat's largest shareholder with about 19.3% of the company's shares, supports the Air Canada acquisition, according to the statement, which added that Air Canada has entered into a lockup and support agreement with the shareholder.

Transat's board has recommended that its shareholders approve the deal with Air Canada, which is expected to be completed early next year, the companies said.

Transat is required to pay C$40 million if it backs out of the agreement, an increase from the earlier breakup fee of C$15 million, the statement added.

Earlier this month, Montreal real estate developer Mach offered to buy at least 6.9 million, or about 19.5%, class B voting shares of Transat at C$14 per share, as it looked to block Air Canada's deal.

Transat in June accepted Air Canada's earlier all-cash bid of C$13 a share, over a C$14 per share offer from Group Mach.

($1 = 1.3217 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 0.07% 44.5 Delayed Quote.66.83%
TRANSAT AT INC 0.68% 11.79 Delayed Quote.96.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CANADA
08:42pAIR CANADA : raises Transat purchase offer to C$720 million
RE
07:48pAIR CANADA : and Transat announce Increased Purchase Price to $18 per Share for ..
AQ
08/08TRANSAT AT : Group Mach exec warns of Transat 'smoke and mirrors' as companies s..
AQ
08/08Emirates' Etihad partners with Swiss blockchain platform Winding Tree
RE
08/08AIR CANADA : Announces Longlist for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2019
AQ
08/07AIR CANADA : Named Favorite Airline in North America at the 2019 The Trazees Awa..
AQ
08/06AIR CANADA : CEO Sells Block of Shares for Investment Diversification, Estate Pl..
AQ
08/06AIR CANADA : Makes Family Travel More Fun for Children and Easier for Parents
AQ
08/06TRANSAT AT : warns of 'abusive' bid by Group Mach, files complaint with regulato..
AQ
08/06AIR CANADA : Transat files complaint with financial markets tribunal against Mac..
RE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 322 M
EBIT 2019 1 702 M
Net income 2019 1 424 M
Debt 2019 3 705 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,49x
P/E ratio 2020 9,12x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 11 841 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 52,89  CAD
Last Close Price 44,50  CAD
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA66.83%8 949
DELTA AIR LINES INC.19.30%38 564
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC3.88%22 347
AIR CHINA LTD.2.62%14 714
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.14%11 596
ANA HOLDINGS INC (ADR)-7.23%11 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group