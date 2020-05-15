Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/15 04:00:00 pm
14.62 CAD   -3.94%
07:32pAir Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus
RE
05:25pAIR CANADA : to lay off 20,000 workers amid travel industry collapse
AQ
05/14CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.04% to 14,509.66
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 from San Francisco approaches for landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport over a parked Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Toronto

Air Canada said on Friday it has decided to reduce its workforce by up to 60% as the airline tries to save cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic and right size its operations to the level of traffic expected in the mid-to-longer term.

The airline was working with unions to implement these measures, it said in an emailed statement.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees representing Air Canada flight attendants said the airline is set to ask employees to reduce their hours, go on leave for up to two years or resign with travel privileges, the Canadian Press reported https://bit.ly/2X1eS4H.

The health crisis has brought a virtual halt in air travel, leading to an unprecedented number of flight cancellations globally and forcing airlines to book hefty losses.

The union was not immediately available for Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR CANADA
07:32pAir Canada to cut workforce by up to 60% due to coronavirus
RE
05:25pAIR CANADA : to lay off 20,000 workers amid travel industry collapse
AQ
05/14CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.04% to 14,509.66
RE
05/13Aimia follows Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma in buying stake in Chinese ad firm
AQ
05/12AIR CANADA : grounds Taipei flights until March 2021
AQ
05/12AIR CANADA : WestJet cancels most flights until July due to COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
05/07AIR CANADA : offers Customers a Sneak Peek at Improvements Coming with the New A..
AQ
05/07AIR CANADA : Advisory - Air Canada Senior Vice President, Finance, Amos Kazzaz, ..
AQ
05/04AIR CANADA : Announces Renewal of Shareholder Rights Plan
AQ
05/04AIR CANADA : The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 7 993 M
EBIT 2020 -2 754 M
Net income 2020 -3 168 M
Debt 2020 7 304 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
P/E ratio 2021 8,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 3 975 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,53 CAD
Last Close Price 14,62 CAD
Spread / Highest target 215%
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-68.63%2 822
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-66.86%12 311
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.64%12 304
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-41.08%10 084
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 320
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.85%7 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group