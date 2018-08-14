Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA (AC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/14 08:19:33 pm
23.38 CAD   -0.55%
07:58pAIR FRANCE-KLM : Liberation
RE
08/13Air France KLM shares slump on risk of further strikes
RE
08/12NEXT AIR FRANCE : director
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air France-KLM to appoint Air Canada's COO as its new boss on Thursday: Liberation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 07:58pm CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM board is likely to appoint Air Canada chief operating officer Benjamin Smith as its new boss on Thursday, according to French newspaper Liberation.

The appointment would mark the end of a search for a new CEO at the Franco-Dutch airline, following the departure in May of Jean-Marc Janaillac, who resigned after staff rejected a new pay offer.

The appointment of a new head for Air France-KLM will be the number one item on the agenda for the board, Liberation reported on Tuesday, without citing sources.

Smith's name has been floating around in the French press since daily Le Monde reported last week that Air France-KLM's nominations committee had picked the Air Canada executive as its preferred candidate to succeed Janaillac.

Asked to comment on the report in Liberation, an Air France-KLM spokesman said: “The appointment process is underway and is continuing. No decision has been made.”

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.89% 23.3 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
AIR FRANCE-KLM 2.31% 8.78 Real-time Quote.-36.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CANADA
07:58pAIR FRANCE-KLM TO APPOINT AIR CANADA : Liberation
RE
08/13AIR FRANCE KLM : FRANCE - Air France shares fall after new strike threat
AQ
08/13Air France KLM shares slump on risk of further strikes
RE
08/12NEXT AIR FRANCE-KLM BOSS MUST NOT SU : director
RE
08/12Next Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
RE
08/09TRANSPORTING LIVE ANIMALS : Air Canada Cargo's Position As An Industry Leader Re..
AQ
08/09AIR CANADA : Announces Longlist for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2018
AQ
08/08AIR CANADA : Saudi Arabia State Airline Cancels Flights to Canada amid Growing D..
AQ
08/08Lead candidate to head Air France-KLM is Air Canada's COO - Le Monde
RE
08/08LEAD CANDIDATE TO HEAD AIR FRANCE-KL : Le Monde
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01AIR CANADA : Will Trimming Capacity And Raising Fare Price Help Offset Rising Fu.. 
08/01A 40% Gain In One Day? 
07/30AIMIA VS. AIR CANADA : Who Has The Upper Hand? 
07/27Air Canada's (ACDVF) CEO Calin Rovinescu on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/27Air Canada reports Q2 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 17 907 M
EBIT 2018 1 158 M
Net income 2018 453 M
Debt 2018 5 719 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,11
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 6 394 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-9.16%4 870
DELTA AIR LINES-2.30%37 823
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.25%22 277
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP3.96%17 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.78%16 949
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.10%14 567
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.