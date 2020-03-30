Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Airlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 07:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand aircraft passes a fuel truck on the tarmac of Auckland Airport during fuel shortages in New Zealand

Major global airlines projected layoffs, furloughs and capacity cuts over the next few months, with Air New Zealand on Tuesday warning it expected staffing levels to be 30% lower than it is now, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines have been rushing to shore up liquidity, reduce capital expenditure and cut costs to stay afloat amid the worst crisis to hit the global aviation industry.

Data firm OAG said the aviation industry was less than half the size it was in mid-January due to the rapid capacity cuts implemented by airlines around the world. Around 40% of the world's passenger jet fleet is now in storage, according to data from aviation firm Cirium.

Air New Zealand said it will lay off about 3,500 employees, nearly a third of its workforce, in the coming months, as the outbreak forced it to cancel nearly all flights.

The virus "has seen us go from having revenue of $5.8 billion to what is shaping up to be less than $500 million annually," Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran told staff in an email. "We expect that even in a year's time we will be at least 30% smaller than we are today."

New Zealand's national carrier, which employs 12,500 people, warned the layoffs estimate was a "conservative" assumption and the numbers could rise if the domestic lockdown and border restrictions were extended.

Air Canada will cut second-quarter capacity by 85%-90%, place about 15,200 unionized employees off duty and furlough about 1,300 managers, beginning on or about April 3.

Canada's largest airline said it is drawing down about C$1 billion ($706 million) in credit to bolster liquidity, while senior executives will forgo between 25%-50% of their salary and board members agreed to a 25% cut.

Low-cost U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines Inc is cancelling all flights to and from the New York region after U.S. officials warned against travel to the area because of the pandemic.

On Monday, Germany's Lufthansa said 27,000 of its staff would reduce hours, Britain's EasyJet PLC said it would lay off 4,000 UK-based cabin crew for two months, and low-cost carrier flydubai said it would reduce staff pay for three months.

U.S. airlines have been pushing the Treasury to release up to $58 billion in government grants and loans and had threatened to quickly start laying off tens of thousands of workers within days if they did not get a bailout.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus and assistance legislation signed into law last week by President Donald Trump gives passenger airlines $25 billion in cash assistance to cover payroll costs and $25 billion in loans, while cargo carriers are eligible for $4 billion in grants and $4 billion in loans.

Treasury faces an April 1 deadline to issue procedures to airlines to apply for grants.

American Airlines Holdings Inc intends to apply for up to $12 billion government aid, ensuring no involuntary layoffs or pay cuts in the next six months, executives said in a memo to employees.

"We certainly hope and expect that by that time, the virus will be contained, Americans will be flying again and we will be back to flying a full schedule," Chief Executive Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo.

In Australia, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd is seeking a government loan of A$1.4 billion ($863 million) to help it weather the coronavirus crisis, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The loan package would allow the government to take an ownership stake in Australia's second-largest airline if it was unable to repay the loan in two to three years and is part of a broader request for A$5 billion of airline industry aid, said the source, who was not authorised to speak with media.

Virgin said it was in talks with the government about industry aid if the crisis was prolonged but did not provide details of its request.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Lincoln Feast.)

By Rachit Vats and Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -4.00% 16.08 Delayed Quote.-65.47%
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 5.62% 0.845 End-of-day quote.0.60%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -12.75% 12.25 Delayed Quote.-51.05%
EASYJET PLC -7.20% 552 Delayed Quote.-58.25%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -4.05% 8.682 Delayed Quote.-44.86%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.11% 0.08 End-of-day quote.-52.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR CANADA
07:57pAirlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year
RE
04:26pAIR CANADA : Provides Update in Response to Covid-19
AQ
03:51pAIR CANADA : memo says it will lay off 15,000 workers due to COVID-19
AQ
12:52pAIR CANADA : WestJet extends international flight suspensions into May amid COVI..
AQ
10:42aAIR CANADA : Airline analysts unfazed by competition watchdog's warning about Ai..
AQ
07:52aTRANSAT A T : Report of the Commissioner of Competition Transat reiterates its c..
AQ
03/28AIR CANADA : Canadians Continue to Fly Back Home With Air Canada
AQ
03/27AIR CANADA-TRANSAT DEAL TO LIKELY RE : Canadian agency
RE
03/27AIR CANADA : Competition watchdog warns against Air Canada's proposed deal to bu..
AQ
03/26AIR CANADA : ANTIGUA-HEALTH-Antigua shuts down international airport to flights ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 12 658 M
EBIT 2020 -1 403 M
Net income 2020 -1 594 M
Debt 2020 5 290 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,70x
P/E ratio 2021 6,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 4 378 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,81  CAD
Last Close Price 16,08  CAD
Spread / Highest target 273%
Spread / Average Target 116%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-65.47%3 111
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-49.47%18 838
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 496
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%11 857
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-36.83%11 095
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.54%8 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group