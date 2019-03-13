Log in
Canada grounds Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets, citing safety concerns

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday became the latest nation to ground Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, citing potential safety concerns after an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing MAX crashed on Sunday, killing 157 people.

The move means the United States is now the only major country where the planes are now operating.

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau told a news conference that Ottawa would stop 737 MAX 8 and 9 jets from leaving, arriving in or flying over Canada.

"This safety notice is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," he said, adding he had decided to act after receiving fresh information earlier in the day.

The ban is notable, since Canada usually works very closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Garneau said there had been "absolutely no political pressure" from Washington after Canada informed it of the grounding.

Satellite data suggested similarities between the flight profiles of the Ethiopian jet and that of a Lion Air plane of the same type that crashed in Indonesia last year, he said. Both planes crashed shortly after takeoff.

"This is not conclusive, but it is something that points possibly in that direction and at this point we feel that threshold has been crossed and that is why we are taking these measures," he said.

A U.S. official told Reuters the FAA was aware of the satellite data Garneau had cited, but called it inconclusive.

Air Canada, which operates 24 Boeing 737 MAX jets, said it was working to re-book passengers as quickly as possible. Rival WestJet Airlines Ltd, which operates 13 of the jets, said it would comply with the order.

The Air Canada Pilots Association, which represents more than 4,000 commercial pilots, said the decision was "important to ensure continued public confidence in aviation".

(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, Allison Lampert in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)

By David Ljunggren
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -3.96% 32.42 Delayed Quote.23.42%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.14% 374.6961 Delayed Quote.16.41%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. -3.21% 19.6 Delayed Quote.10.67%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 681 M
EBIT 2019 1 831 M
Net income 2019 1 080 M
Debt 2019 4 799 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,38
P/E ratio 2020 6,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capitalization 8 677 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 41,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA23.42%6 488
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.54%34 402
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-4.63%21 298
AIR CHINA LTD.21.73%18 499
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.88%15 457
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-13.75%13 949
