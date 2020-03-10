Log in
Air Canada

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/10 03:37:14 pm
31.02 CAD   +2.34%
03:46pTHE LATEST : Albania closes schools, gyms amid virus concerns
AQ
03:19pCANADA LOOKING TO 'MITIGATE' VIRUS EFFECTS ON AIRLINES : minister
RE
03:00pTHE LATEST : Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy
AQ
News 
News

Canada looking to 'mitigate' virus effects on airlines: minister

03/10/2020 | 03:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Canada is looking to soften the blow of the new coronavirus outbreak on airlines as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to support the economy as the disease spreads, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Canada on Monday reported its first death from the new coronavirus and said the number of cases had risen to more than 70.

When asked what the government could do to help airlines, Tourism Minister Melanie Joly told reporters: "What we're looking at, is how can we mitigate the impacts while making sure that we can have, still, a strong summer season and also that we can really bounce back."

Airlines around the world have eliminated flights or modified services amid the outbreak. Air Canada has suspended flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Joly, speaking before a cabinet meeting, said she had spoken to the chief executive officers of Air Canada and WestJet - Canada's second biggest carrier - on Monday to get a better idea of the challenges they face.

The government this week pledged some measures to help people affected by the virus.

"We recognize that there are going to be significant economic impacts for Canadians, for workers, for businesses," Trudeau told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"That's why we're going to be talking very soon about measures that Canada is going to put forward to support people on the economic side."

A growing concern is that this week's oil price slump will further undermine growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said she had spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday "about how the North American oil and gas sector needs to be supported by our countries, which it is".

The government was focused on addressing the consequences for oil and gas workers, she told reporters.

Goldy Hyder, president and chief executive officer of the Business Council of Canada lobby group, urged the government not to spend too much because of the uncertainty surrounding the current economic climate.

"To come out today with some massive spending program ? what happens if it doesn't work? What happens if things get worse? I do think the approach should be one of prudence," Hyder said in an interview.

"I don't think this is a 'just carpet-bomb money out of the helicopter' moment."

(Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Philippa Fletcher)

By Kelsey Johnson and David Ljunggren

