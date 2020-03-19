Log in
Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
03/19 02:11:54 pm
12.15 CAD   -5.81%
02:08pCoronavirus turmoil poses test as Canada's Bombardier sheds assets
RE
10:26aAIR CANADA : IIROC Trade Resumption - AC
AQ
10:21aAIR CANADA : IIROC Trading Halt - AC
AQ
Coronavirus turmoil poses test as Canada's Bombardier sheds assets

03/19/2020 | 02:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An attendee exits the Bombardier Global 6500 business jet at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas

Canada's Bombardier Inc could face its first test as a standalone business jet maker as economic uncertainty linked to the rapid spread of coronavirus crimps demand for new corporate aircraft and has sparked fears of a recession, industry executives and analysts said.

Bombardier plans to become a "pure play" jetmaker when it completes the sale of its rail division next year to France's Alstom. But aerospace analysts have cautioned that a one-unit company without revenue from other businesses would create greater risk in the event of a market downturn.

Executives are seeing signs of softening business jet prices, and buyers who had been looking at new and pre-owned aircraft are now putting off their decisions, they said.

Brian Proctor, president of Dallas-based private jet consultancy Mente Group, said four deals he was working on for a combination of new and pre-owned planes were put on hold in the last two weeks.

"It looks to us that prices for both new and pre-owned planes are softening."

Bombardier shares rose almost 8% on Thursday after hitting a 32-year low on Wednesday as the outbreak battered aviation stocks.

Despite the cushion of a $14.4 billion backlog, Bombardier will decide in coming weeks whether it would need to adjust production, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

Bombardier, like its business jet-making rivals Gulfstream Aerospace and Embraer SA, said it is still producing planes to fill existing orders.

Bombardier customer VistaJet, for one, will continue taking deliveries, a spokeswoman said.

Spokeswomen for Gulfstream, a division of General Dynamics, and Embraer declined comment ahead of the release of quarterly results.

Bombardier said in a statement it is "committed to implementing the necessary measures to protect our employees around the world while maintaining our commitments to customers."

Coronavirus-hit markets are bracing for a recession with the virus infecting more than 212,000 people across the world and killing over 8,700.

On Wednesday, Textron Aviation, a unit of Textron Inc, announced furloughs for most of its U.S.-based workforce.

Business jet makers are also facing logistic challenges in delivering jets because of government-imposed travel restrictions, two sources said.

Daniel Hall, senior valuations analyst for Ascend by Cirium, expects fewer new orders placed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, which will pressure prices.

"We expect inventory to rise as corporations cut back. In fact it is very quickly beginning to look like it could be another 2009 for business jets."

By Allison Lampert
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -10.62% 11.58 Delayed Quote.-73.41%
ALSTOM 11.73% 35.92 Real-time Quote.-23.87%
BOMBARDIER INC. 5.56% 0.48 Delayed Quote.-76.68%
EMBRAER S.A. -13.84% 9.03 End-of-day quote.-54.23%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 14 248 M
EBIT 2020 -477 M
Net income 2020 -627 M
Debt 2020 4 636 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,59x
P/E ratio 2021 3,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 3 372 M
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-73.41%2 322
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-59.83%14 975
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.02%13 287
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.81%11 005
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-42.47%9 873
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-26.68%8 679
