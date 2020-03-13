Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Canada mulling multi-billion dollar aid package for virus-hit industries -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:17pm EDT
Travellers wearing masks arrive at Pearson airport in Toronto

Canada is weighing a multi-billion dollar aid package for industries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, such as the tourism, energy and hospitality sectors, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Such an aid package would help Canada's 10 provinces take their own action to provide relief for families, workers and employers, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said his Liberal government would spent an initial C$1 billion (578.3 million pounds) to fight the outbreak and made clear he was ready to do more.

The source said government officials were "talking in the many billions" and that the total value of an aid package could be up to C$20 billion across the country.

Some Bay Street economists in Toronto say that while an aid package might not prevent a recession, it would help ease the economic pain.

Ottawa was also open to the idea of supporting major airlines such as Air Canada and privately held WestJet, said the source.

Firms in Canada's already-struggling energy sector have slashed investment as panic over the outbreak spreads and oil prices sink as Saudi Arabia ramps up production.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday said oil and gas firms would soon start laying off workers and insisted Ottawa provide financial help.

No one in the office of Finance Minister Bill Morneau was immediately available for comment. CTV television said earlier that Morneau was due to speak to the media on Friday.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

By David Ljunggren

Stocks treated in this article : Air Canada, Wameja Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -2.13% 24.35 Delayed Quote.-48.67%
WAMEJA LIMITED 0.00% 0.08 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR CANADA
12:17pEXCLUSIVE : Canada mulling multi-billion dollar aid package for virus-hit indust..
RE
09:51aAIR CANADA : Canada may soon advise against foreign travel - PM Trudeau
RE
03/11AIR CANADA : Passengers on last flight into Canada from Rome talk of empty city
AQ
03/11BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations Including More MAX Jets--Update
DJ
03/11AIR CANADA : cancels order for 11 Boeing 737 Max jets amid ongoing questions
AQ
03/11BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations Including More MAX Jets
DJ
03/10AIR CANADA : Canada government to help provinces fight coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/10AIR CANADA : suspends flights to and from Italy due to coronavirus
RE
03/10THE LATEST : Merkel says top EU leaders stressing cooperation
AQ
03/10THE LATEST : Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 18 334 M
EBIT 2020 1 270 M
Net income 2020 803 M
Debt 2020 3 290 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,46x
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 6 509 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,19  CAD
Last Close Price 24,90  CAD
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 97,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-48.67%4 703
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-42.36%21 490
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.77%14 873
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-29.29%12 505
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.37%10 699
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-19.11%9 705
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group