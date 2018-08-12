Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA (AC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Next Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 12:21am CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - The next chief executive of Air-France-KLM must not be beholden to external interests, said a senior French pilot on the group's board of directors, criticising the possible choice of Air Canada's chief operating officer as preferred candidate.

Le Monde this week reported that Air France-KLM's nominations committee had picked Canadian Benjamin Smith as its top candidate to head the airline at a time the French brand, Air France, is struggling to cut costs amid union opposition.

The group has not denied Smith is a candidate, saying only that no decision has been made yet. Air Canada has made no comment.

"It might be useful to say what Air France does not need: enough with candidates who are ambassadors for external interests," Paul Farges, a board director representing employee shareholders, wrote in Sunday's Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Farges' comments highlight the opposition among Air France staff to any new chief who might ride roughshod over their demands, in particular over higher pay, and focus on cost-cutting rather than restoring the Franco-Dutch group's reputation as a leading aviation player.

The French state is the biggest shareholder in Air France-KLM with a stake of about 14 percent. Delta Airlines  and China Eastern Airlines  each hold 8.8 percent.

Senior French officials say President Emmanuel Macron is open to considering a non-French national to lead the group for the first time. The appointment is seen as a test of Macron's resolve for the state to take a lighter touch on the economy.

Referring to the potential pick of a North American boss, Farges wrote: "Would France not be renouncing its air sovereignty at a time each country is bitterly defending the economic interests of its companies?"

Air-France-KLM has been hunting for a CEO since the abrupt departure three months ago of Jean-Marc Janaillac, who quit after pilots led a revolt against a pay offer aimed at ending costly strikes.

Air France needs to cut costs, as its sister brand has, to keep up with leaner rivals in Europe including British Airways and Lufthansa and compete with the rise of low-cost carriers and Gulf carriers.

Farges said Air France workers were not to blame for the challenges facing the unit.

"Air France's difficulties this summer are not related to a failure of employees, but to the attrition of the fleet at a time when the growth of the market requires increasing the volume of supply and staff," he said.

An eventual vote on a new CEO will go to the 18-strong board of directors.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -1.76% 23.49 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
AIR FRANCE-KLM -0.07% 8.95 Real-time Quote.-34.09%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD. -0.90% 5.52 End-of-day quote.-32.76%
DELTA AIR LINES -1.14% 54.71 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -1.02% 679 Delayed Quote.4.30%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -1.38% 22.84 Delayed Quote.-25.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CANADA
12:21aNext Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
RE
12:11aNEXT AIR FRANCE-KLM BOSS MUST NOT SU : director
RE
08/09TRANSPORTING LIVE ANIMALS : Air Canada Cargo's Position As An Industry Leader Re..
AQ
08/09AIR CANADA : Announces Longlist for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2018
AQ
08/08AIR CANADA : Saudi Arabia State Airline Cancels Flights to Canada amid Growing D..
AQ
08/08Lead candidate to head Air France-KLM is Air Canada's COO - Le Monde
RE
08/08LEAD CANDIDATE TO HEAD AIR FRANCE-KL : Le Monde
RE
08/07AIMIA : adds Air Transat, Flair Airlines to its list of new Aeroplan partners
AQ
08/07Air Transat, Flair Airlines latest additions to list of loyalty points partne..
AQ
08/06Aimia's largest shareholder backs co on Aeroplan loyalty sale
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01AIR CANADA : Will Trimming Capacity And Raising Fare Price Help Offset Rising Fu.. 
08/01A 40% Gain In One Day? 
07/30AIMIA VS. AIR CANADA : Who Has The Upper Hand? 
07/27Air Canada's (ACDVF) CEO Calin Rovinescu on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/27Air Canada reports Q2 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 17 907 M
EBIT 2018 1 158 M
Net income 2018 453 M
Debt 2018 5 719 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,09
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 6 562 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA-9.23%4 989
DELTA AIR LINES-2.30%38 258
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.25%22 558
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.41%17 719
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.30%17 703
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.64%15 226
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.