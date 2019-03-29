Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/28 04:16:10 pm
32.13 CAD   -0.22%
05:42aTUI warns on profit after 737 MAX grounding, shares plunge
RE
05:34aTUI warns on profit after 737 MAX grounding, shares plunge
RE
03/27Southwest trims first-quarter outlook after 737 MAX groundings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TUI warns on profit after 737 MAX grounding, shares plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:34am EDT

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - TUI warned its profit would fall by at least 200 million euros (£172.3 million) this year after the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, further evidence of the financial impact of two fatal crashes involving the same type of plane.

Global airlines and travel groups have had to make contingency plans after 737 MAX planes were taken out of service following an Ethiopian Airlines disaster on March 10 that killed 157 people, five months after a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189.

Tour operator TUI, whose fleet includes 15 737 MAX planes, a tenth of its total, expects flights to resume by mid-July at the latest.

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday became the first major U.S. airline to cut its financial outlook for the year after being forced to pull its fleet of 737 MAX planes, the world's biggest, out of service.

United Airlines and Air Canada have also warned of a hit to their business, with the Canadian carrier suspending its 2019 financial forecasts.

TUI said on Friday it was "utilising spare aircraft of its fleet, extending expiring leases for aircraft that were supposed to be replaced by 737 MAX aircraft, as well as leasing in additional aircraft" to soften the blow for travellers.

By 0920 GMT shares in the group were down more than 8 percent in both Frankfurt and London.

TUI said it now expects underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to fall by 17 percent, having previously expected the figure to be on a par with the 1.18 billion euros generated in 2018.

It added that EBITA could even fall as much as 26 percent in 2019 if the planes remain grounded beyond the middle of July.

Investigators of the Ethiopian and Indonesian crashes are focusing on an anti-stall system for which Boeing already plans to issue a software fix.

No report has yet been issued on the Ethiopian crash but if the so-called MCAS software is found to be the cause of both accidents the planes could be flying again sooner rather than later.

Morningstar analyst Chris Higgins on Thursday reduced his estimate for how long the groundings would last to two months from three, based on details presented by Boeing of its proposed fix to the MCAS software.

"We've revised our base-case timeline for the groundings to around two months because this MCAS fix appears mature, the MCAS upgrade should only take one hour per plane, and the updates will not require significant training," he wrote in a note.

(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Keith Weir)

By Christoph Steitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.22% 32.13 Delayed Quote.23.77%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.06% 374.44 Delayed Quote.16.11%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 1.24% 50.45 Delayed Quote.8.54%
TUI -8.38% 8.208 Delayed Quote.-27.22%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC 0.09% 78.6 Delayed Quote.-6.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CANADA
05:42aTUI warns on profit after 737 MAX grounding, shares plunge
RE
05:34aTUI warns on profit after 737 MAX grounding, shares plunge
RE
03/27Southwest trims first-quarter outlook after 737 MAX groundings
RE
03/27AIR CANADA : Foundation Makes 'Every Bit Counts' for Thousands of Children acros..
AQ
03/26AIR CANADA : Foundation Makes "Every Bit Counts" for Thousands of Children acros..
PR
03/26AIR CANADA : Foundation Makes "Every Bit Counts" for Thousands of Children acros..
AQ
03/21AIR CANADA : purchased safety options reportedly missing on crashed Boeing plane..
AQ
03/20BOEING : European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet
AQ
03/20With 737 MAX grounded, airlines face daily scheduling challenges
RE
03/19AIR CANADA : grounds Boeing Max 8s until at least July 1
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 676 M
EBIT 2019 1 831 M
Net income 2019 1 074 M
Debt 2019 4 918 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 8 701 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 42,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA23.77%6 473
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.84%33 927
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-6.13%20 946
AIR CHINA LTD.29.32%19 625
RYANAIR HOLDINGS9.26%14 989
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-17.22%13 487
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
À PROPOS