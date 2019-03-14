Transport Canada says reports from carriers on 737 MAX problems
0
03/14/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
(Reuters) - Transport Canada said on Thursday it has not received any reports from Canadian air carriers, including pilots, about problems with the automated protection system called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.
Boeing Co implemented the system on its 737 MAX, which has suffered two accidents in the past five months.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)