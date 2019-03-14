Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Air Canada    AC   CA0089118776

AIR CANADA

(AC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/14 04:16:06 pm
31.89 CAD   -0.37%
07:12pTransport Canada says reports from carriers on 737 MAX problems
RE
04:47pAirlines wrestle with calls, cancellations after Boeing MAX fleet grounded
RE
03:37pQUICKFACTS : Boeing 737 Max 8 ban in Canada
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Transport Canada says reports from carriers on 737 MAX problems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

(Reuters) - Transport Canada said on Thursday it has not received any reports from Canadian air carriers, including pilots, about problems with the automated protection system called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS.

Boeing Co implemented the system on its 737 MAX, which has suffered two accidents in the past five months.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Stocks treated in this article : Boeing Company (The), WestJet Airlines Ltd., Air Canada
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -0.37% 31.89 Delayed Quote.23.31%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.02% 373.3 Delayed Quote.16.94%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. 0.82% 19.76 Delayed Quote.8.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CANADA
07:12pTransport Canada says reports from carriers on 737 MAX problems
RE
04:47pAirlines wrestle with calls, cancellations after Boeing MAX fleet grounded
RE
03:37pQUICKFACTS : Boeing 737 Max 8 ban in Canada
AQ
11:51aAIR CANADA : Anxious passengers can't get through to Air Canada as Max 8 ban sna..
AQ
01:30aBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
03/13Boeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners
RE
03/13Boeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners
RE
03/13Germany says will not analyse Ethiopian Airlines black box
RE
03/13AIR CANADA : Boeing 737 Max 8 barred from Canadian airspace
AQ
03/13Canadian Government Suspending Boeing Aircraft Affects Some U.S.-Canada Trave..
DJ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 19 681 M
EBIT 2019 1 831 M
Net income 2019 1 080 M
Debt 2019 4 799 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capitalization 8 668 M
Chart AIR CANADA
Duration : Period :
Air Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 41,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Calin Rovinescu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Benjamin M. Smith COO & President-Passenger Airlines
Michael Stewart Rousseau CFO & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Catherine Dyer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CANADA23.31%6 510
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.24%34 640
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.00%21 661
AIR CHINA LTD.20.55%18 241
RYANAIR HOLDINGS13.12%15 599
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-12.78%14 249
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.