AIR CHINA LIMITED

(753)
Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF FEBRUARY 2020

03/18/2020 | 09:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF FEBRUARY 2020

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 18 March 2020, which contains combined operating data for February 2020 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng  Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 18 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Patrick Healy, Mr. XueYasong, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*  Independent non-executive director of the Company

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF FEBRUARY 2020

In February 2020, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), being affected by the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, recorded decreases in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year and as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) recorded a year-on-year decrease of 68.1% and passenger traffic recorded

  1. year-on-yeardecrease of 80.5%. For domestic routes, passenger capacity decreased by 72.4% and passenger traffic decreased by 83.9%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity decreased by 59.5% and passenger traffic decreased by 73.2%, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes decreased by 82.9%, and passenger traffic recorded a decrease of 92.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 51.4%, representing a decrease of 32.6 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 35.9 percentage points and for international routes decreased by 27.4 percentage points as compared to the same period last year, and the passenger load factor for regional routes decreased by 45.7 percentage points year-on-year.

In terms of cargo operations, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) decreased by 66.4%, cargo and mail traffic decreased by 55.8% and the volume of cargo and mail carried decreased by 55.4% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 40.0%, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.6 percentage points.

In February 2020, the Group retired one A319 aircraft. As at the end of February 2020, the Group operated a fleet of 699 aircraft, including 286 self-owned aircraft, 207 aircraft under finance lease and 206 aircraft under operating lease.

The following table sets forth key operating data for February 2020:

Year-on-

Year-on-

Month-

Year

Year

on-Month

Cumulative

February

Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2020

(%)1

(%)1

2020

(%)1

I. Capacity

1. ATK (in million)2

945.2

-67.6

-70.7

4,166.6

-31.9

Domestic

414.0

-73.7

-76.1

2,147.6

-34.6

International

512.7

-58.4

-63.1

1,901.3

-27.1

Regional

18.4

-83.2

-81.4

117.7

-47.0

2. ASK (in million)3

7,101.4

-68.1

-71.2

31,759.6

-31.9

Domestic

3,660.9

-72.4

-75.0

18,301.0

-33.8

International

3,285.7

-59.5

-64.2

12,456.5

-27.4

Regional

154.8

-82.9

-81.7

1,002.1

-45.0

3. AFTK (in million)4

305.1

-66.4

-69.4

1,300.4

-31.8

Domestic

84.7

-77.9

-79.7

501.1

-37.1

International

216.4

-56.8

-61.4

777.1

-26.8

Regional

3.9

-83.9

-78.5

22.2

-55.3

II. Traffic

1. RTK (in million)5

439.4

-76.8

-78.0

2,438.6

-39.2

Domestic

195.2

-81.7

-82.2

1,293.2

-41.7

International

238.2

-68.5

-71.7

1,079.9

-34.3

Regional

6.0

-91.7

-89.9

65.5

-56.3

2. RPK (in million)6

3,651.2

-80.5

-80.7

22,531.2

-40.9

Domestic

1,839.6

-83.9

-83.5

13,016.2

-43.1

International

1,754.8

-73.2

-75.3

8,860.8

-35.8

Regional

56.8

-92.4

-90.5

654.2

-56.3

3. RFTK (in million)7

122.0

-55.8

-65.2

473.1

-31.0

Domestic

34.9

-57.3

-71.8

158.7

-31.2

International

86.2

-54.6

-61.6

310.5

-29.9

Regional

0.9

-80.8

-71.3

3.9

-67.7

Year-on-

Year-on-

Month-

Year

Year

on-Month

Cumulative

February

Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2020

(%)1

(%)1

2020

(%)1

4. Number of Passengers carried

(in thousand)

1,600.6

-82.9

-82.6

10,789.4

-43.1

Domestic

1,255.3

-83.4

-82.9

8,589.3

-43.5

International

309.3

-77.2

-79.0

1,780.5

-36.8

Regional

36.0

-92.4

-90.6

419.6

-55.7

5. Total Cargo and Mail carried

(in tonnes)

35,132.9

-55.4

-68.3

145,969.2

-30.5

Domestic

22,230.3

-55.4

-71.0

98,874.7

-30.0

International

12,300.5

-52.8

-61.6

44,323.3

-27.8

Regional

602.0

-78.3

-72.2

2,771.2

-62.4

III. Load Factor

1. Passenger Load Factor (%)8

51.4

-32.6

-25.2

70.9

-10.9

Domestic

50.2

-35.9

-26.1

71.1

-11.6

International

53.4

-27.4

-24.1

71.1

-9.3

Regional

36.7

-45.7

-33.8

65.3

-16.9

2. Cargo and Mail Load

Factor (%)9

40.0

9.6

4.7

36.4

0.5

Domestic

41.2

19.9

11.5

31.7

2.7

International

39.8

1.9

-0.2

40.0

-1.8

Regional

22.1

3.6

5.5

17.5

-6.7

3. Overall Load Factor (%)10

46.5

-18.5

-15.6

58.5

-7.1

Domestic

47.1

-20.6

-16.2

60.2

-7.4

International

46.5

-14.9

-14.1

56.8

-6.2

Regional

32.7

-33.8

-27.2

55.6

-11.9

Notes:

  1. Change is expressed in percentage in terms of "Capacity" and "Traffic", and is expressed in percentage points in terms of "Load Factor"
  2. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
  3. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
  4. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
  5. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  6. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
  7. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  8. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
  9. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
  10. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, the Company has taken various measures to actively respond to the epidemic and operation have been carried out in an orderly manner. The Company actively fulfilled social responsibilities in the meantime, no effort has been spared in safeguarding the special charter missions for transporting epidemic prevention personnel and materials and for resumption of work and production. The Company will continue to pay close attention to the development of the situation, strengthen market research and judgment, optimize the capacity allocation structure, strengthen cost management, focus on risk management and control and take proactive measures to minimize the impact of the epidemic.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 18 March 2020

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:37:01 UTC
