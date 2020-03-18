Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF FEBRUARY 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF FEBRUARY 2020
The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 18 March 2020, which contains combined operating data for February 2020 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
SSE ANNOUNCEMENT
The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:
AIR CHINA LIMITED
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF FEBRUARY 2020
In February 2020, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), being affected by the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, recorded decreases in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year and as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) recorded a year-on-year decrease of 68.1% and passenger traffic recorded
year-on-yeardecrease of 80.5%. For domestic routes, passenger capacity decreased by 72.4% and passenger traffic decreased by 83.9%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity decreased by 59.5% and passenger traffic decreased by 73.2%, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes decreased by 82.9%, and passenger traffic recorded a decrease of 92.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 51.4%, representing a decrease of 32.6 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 35.9 percentage points and for international routes decreased by 27.4 percentage points as compared to the same period last year, and the passenger load factor for regional routes decreased by 45.7 percentage points year-on-year.
In terms of cargo operations, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) decreased by 66.4%, cargo and mail traffic decreased by 55.8% and the volume of cargo and mail carried decreased by 55.4% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 40.0%, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.6 percentage points.
In February 2020, the Group retired one A319 aircraft. As at the end of February 2020, the Group operated a fleet of 699 aircraft, including 286 self-owned aircraft, 207 aircraft under finance lease and 206 aircraft under operating lease.
The following table sets forth key operating data for February 2020:
Year-on-
Year-on-
Month-
Year
Year
on-Month
Cumulative
February
Change
Change
Cumulative
Change
2020
(%)1
(%)1
2020
(%)1
I. Capacity
1. ATK (in million)2
945.2
-67.6
-70.7
4,166.6
-31.9
Domestic
414.0
-73.7
-76.1
2,147.6
-34.6
International
512.7
-58.4
-63.1
1,901.3
-27.1
Regional
18.4
-83.2
-81.4
117.7
-47.0
2. ASK (in million)3
7,101.4
-68.1
-71.2
31,759.6
-31.9
Domestic
3,660.9
-72.4
-75.0
18,301.0
-33.8
International
3,285.7
-59.5
-64.2
12,456.5
-27.4
Regional
154.8
-82.9
-81.7
1,002.1
-45.0
3. AFTK (in million)4
305.1
-66.4
-69.4
1,300.4
-31.8
Domestic
84.7
-77.9
-79.7
501.1
-37.1
International
216.4
-56.8
-61.4
777.1
-26.8
Regional
3.9
-83.9
-78.5
22.2
-55.3
II. Traffic
1. RTK (in million)5
439.4
-76.8
-78.0
2,438.6
-39.2
Domestic
195.2
-81.7
-82.2
1,293.2
-41.7
International
238.2
-68.5
-71.7
1,079.9
-34.3
Regional
6.0
-91.7
-89.9
65.5
-56.3
2. RPK (in million)6
3,651.2
-80.5
-80.7
22,531.2
-40.9
Domestic
1,839.6
-83.9
-83.5
13,016.2
-43.1
International
1,754.8
-73.2
-75.3
8,860.8
-35.8
Regional
56.8
-92.4
-90.5
654.2
-56.3
3. RFTK (in million)7
122.0
-55.8
-65.2
473.1
-31.0
Domestic
34.9
-57.3
-71.8
158.7
-31.2
International
86.2
-54.6
-61.6
310.5
-29.9
Regional
0.9
-80.8
-71.3
3.9
-67.7
Year-on-
Year-on-
Month-
Year
Year
on-Month
Cumulative
February
Change
Change
Cumulative
Change
2020
(%)1
(%)1
2020
(%)1
4. Number of Passengers carried
(in thousand)
1,600.6
-82.9
-82.6
10,789.4
-43.1
Domestic
1,255.3
-83.4
-82.9
8,589.3
-43.5
International
309.3
-77.2
-79.0
1,780.5
-36.8
Regional
36.0
-92.4
-90.6
419.6
-55.7
5. Total Cargo and Mail carried
(in tonnes)
35,132.9
-55.4
-68.3
145,969.2
-30.5
Domestic
22,230.3
-55.4
-71.0
98,874.7
-30.0
International
12,300.5
-52.8
-61.6
44,323.3
-27.8
Regional
602.0
-78.3
-72.2
2,771.2
-62.4
III. Load Factor
1. Passenger Load Factor (%)8
51.4
-32.6
-25.2
70.9
-10.9
Domestic
50.2
-35.9
-26.1
71.1
-11.6
International
53.4
-27.4
-24.1
71.1
-9.3
Regional
36.7
-45.7
-33.8
65.3
-16.9
2. Cargo and Mail Load
Factor (%)9
40.0
9.6
4.7
36.4
0.5
Domestic
41.2
19.9
11.5
31.7
2.7
International
39.8
1.9
-0.2
40.0
-1.8
Regional
22.1
3.6
5.5
17.5
-6.7
3. Overall Load Factor (%)10
46.5
-18.5
-15.6
58.5
-7.1
Domestic
47.1
-20.6
-16.2
60.2
-7.4
International
46.5
-14.9
-14.1
56.8
-6.2
Regional
32.7
-33.8
-27.2
55.6
-11.9
Notes:
Change is expressed in percentage in terms of "Capacity" and "Traffic", and is expressed in percentage points in terms of "Load Factor"
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
"AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, the Company has taken various measures to actively respond to the epidemic and operation have been carried out in an orderly manner. The Company actively fulfilled social responsibilities in the meantime, no effort has been spared in safeguarding the special charter missions for transporting epidemic prevention personnel and materials and for resumption of work and production. The Company will continue to pay close attention to the development of the situation, strengthen market research and judgment, optimize the capacity allocation structure, strengthen cost management, focus on risk management and control and take proactive measures to minimize the impact of the epidemic.