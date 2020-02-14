Log in
Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2020

02/14/2020 | 06:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2020

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 14 February 2020, which contains combined operating data for January 2020 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng  Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. Patrick Healy, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*  Independent non-executive director of the Company

- 1 -

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2020

In January 2020, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") recorded decreases in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year and as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.2% and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year decrease of 2.9%. For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased by 1.7% and passenger traffic decreased by 2.4%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity increased by 1.3% and passenger traffic decreased by 1.9%, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes decreased by 7.9%, and passenger traffic recorded a decrease of 20.7%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 76.6%, representing a decrease of 3.3 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 3.2 percentage points and for international routes decreased by 2.6 percentage points as compared to the same period last year, and the passenger load factor for regional routes decreased by 11.4 percentage points year-on-year.

In terms of cargo operations, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) maintained the same year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic decreased by 14.2%, and the volume of cargo and mail carried decreased by 15.5% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 35.3%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.7 percentage points.

The Company launched a Hangzhou-Tokyo route (four shifts per week) on 10 January 2020, and a Hohhot-Nanchang route (seven shifts per week) on 15 January 2020.

In January 2020, the Group introduced two A320 series aircraft and retired one B737-800 aircraft. As at the end of January 2020, the Group operated a fleet of 700 aircraft, including 286 self-owned aircraft, 207 aircraft under finance lease and 207 aircraft under operating lease.

- 2 -

The following table sets forth key operating data for January 2020:

Year-on-

Year-on-

Month-

Year

Year

on-Month

Cumulative

January

Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2020

(%)1

(%)1

2020

(%)1

I. Capacity

1. ATK (in million)2

3,221.5

0.8

2.3

3,221.5

0.8

Domestic

1,733.5

1.4

1.4

1,733.5

1.4

International

1,388.7

0.9

3.1

1,388.7

0.9

Regional

99.3

-11.6

6.5

99.3

-11.6

2. ASK (in million)3

24,658.3

1.2

1.0

24,658.3

1.2

Domestic

14,640.1

1.7

1.1

14,640.1

1.7

International

9,170.8

1.3

0.4

9,170.8

1.3

Regional

847.3

-7.9

4.9

847.3

-7.9

3. AFTK (in million)4

995.4

-0.3

5.3

955.4

-0.3

Domestic

416.4

0.8

2.4

416.4

0.8

International

560.7

0.0

7.3

560.7

0.0

Regional

18.3

-27.8

13.9

18.3

-27.8

II. Traffic

1. RTK (in million)5

1,999.2

-5.6

-5.6

1,999.2

-5.6

Domestic

1,098.0

-4.8

-6.3

1,098.0

-4.8

International

841.7

-5.1

-5.0

841.7

-5.1

Regional

59.5

-22.8

-1.2

59.5

-22.8

2. RPK (in million)6

18,880.0

-2.9

-2.1

18,880.0

-2.9

Domestic

11,176.6

-2.4

-3.0

11,176.6

-2.4

International

7,106.0

-1.9

-0.8

7,106.0

-1.9

Regional

597.3

-20.7

0.6

597.3

-20.7

3. RFTK (in million)7

351.0

-14.2

-12.8

351.0

-14.2

Domestic

123.8

-16.9

-14.6

123.8

-16.9

International

224.3

-11.3

-11.6

224.3

-11.3

Regional

3.0

-60.3

-21.1

3.0

-60.3

- 3 -

Year-on-

Year-on-

Month-

Year

Year

on-Month

Cumulative

January

Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2020

(%)1

(%)1

2020

(%)1

4. Number of Passengers carried

(in thousand)

9,188.8

-4.1

-3.2

9,188.8

-4.1

Domestic

7,334.0

-4.2

-4.1

7,334.0

-4.2

International

1,471.2

0.9

0.7

1,471.2

0.9

Regional

383.6

-18.7

0.9

383.6

-18.7

5. Total Cargo and Mail carried

(in tonnes)

110,836.4

-15.5

-14.3

110,836.4

-15.5

Domestic

76,644.4

-16.1

-15.3

76,644.4

-16.1

International

32,022.8

-9.2

-11.6

32,022.8

-9.2

Regional

2,169.2

-52.8

-16.5

2,169.2

-52.8

III. Load Factor

1. Passenger Load Factor (%)8

76.6

-3.3

-2.4

76.6

-3.3

Domestic

76.3

-3.2

-3.2

76.3

-3.2

International

77.5

-2.6

-0.9

77.5

-2.6

Regional

70.5

-11.4

-3.0

70.5

-11.4

2. Cargo and Mail Load

Factor (%)9

35.3

-5.7

-7.3

35.3

-5.7

Domestic

29.7

-6.3

-5.9

29.7

-6.3

International

40.0

-5.1

-8.5

40.0

-5.1

Regional

16.3

-13.3

-7.2

16.3

-13.3

3. Overall Load Factor (%)10

62.1

-4.2

-5.2

62.1

-4.2

Domestic

63.3

-4.1

-5.2

63.3

-4.1

International

60.6

-3.9

-5.1

60.6

-3.9

Regional

59.9

-8.8

-4.7

59.9

-8.8

- 4 -

Notes:

  1. Change is expressed in percentage in terms of "Capacity" and "Traffic", and is expressed in percentage points in terms of "Load Factor"
  2. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
  3. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
  4. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
  5. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  6. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
  7. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  8. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
  9. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
  10. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 14 February 2020

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:26:27 UTC
