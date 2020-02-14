Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2020
The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 14 February 2020, which contains combined operating data for January 2020 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
SSE ANNOUNCEMENT
The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:
AIR CHINA LIMITED
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2020
In January 2020, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") recorded decreases in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year and as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.2% and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year decrease of 2.9%. For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased by 1.7% and passenger traffic decreased by 2.4%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity increased by 1.3% and passenger traffic decreased by 1.9%, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes decreased by 7.9%, and passenger traffic recorded a decrease of 20.7%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 76.6%, representing a decrease of 3.3 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 3.2 percentage points and for international routes decreased by 2.6 percentage points as compared to the same period last year, and the passenger load factor for regional routes decreased by 11.4 percentage points year-on-year.
In terms of cargo operations, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) maintained the same year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic decreased by 14.2%, and the volume of cargo and mail carried decreased by 15.5% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 35.3%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 5.7 percentage points.
The Company launched a Hangzhou-Tokyo route (four shifts per week) on 10 January 2020, and a Hohhot-Nanchang route (seven shifts per week) on 15 January 2020.
In January 2020, the Group introduced two A320 series aircraft and retired one B737-800 aircraft. As at the end of January 2020, the Group operated a fleet of 700 aircraft, including 286 self-owned aircraft, 207 aircraft under finance lease and 207 aircraft under operating lease.
The following table sets forth key operating data for January 2020:
I. Capacity
1. ATK (in million)2
3,221.5
0.8
2.3
3,221.5
0.8
Domestic
1,733.5
1.4
1.4
1,733.5
1.4
International
1,388.7
0.9
3.1
1,388.7
0.9
Regional
99.3
-11.6
6.5
99.3
-11.6
2. ASK (in million)3
24,658.3
1.2
1.0
24,658.3
1.2
Domestic
14,640.1
1.7
1.1
14,640.1
1.7
International
9,170.8
1.3
0.4
9,170.8
1.3
Regional
847.3
-7.9
4.9
847.3
-7.9
3. AFTK (in million)4
995.4
-0.3
5.3
955.4
-0.3
Domestic
416.4
0.8
2.4
416.4
0.8
International
560.7
0.0
7.3
560.7
0.0
Regional
18.3
-27.8
13.9
18.3
-27.8
II. Traffic
1. RTK (in million)5
1,999.2
-5.6
-5.6
1,999.2
-5.6
Domestic
1,098.0
-4.8
-6.3
1,098.0
-4.8
International
841.7
-5.1
-5.0
841.7
-5.1
Regional
59.5
-22.8
-1.2
59.5
-22.8
2. RPK (in million)6
18,880.0
-2.9
-2.1
18,880.0
-2.9
Domestic
11,176.6
-2.4
-3.0
11,176.6
-2.4
International
7,106.0
-1.9
-0.8
7,106.0
-1.9
Regional
597.3
-20.7
0.6
597.3
-20.7
3. RFTK (in million)7
351.0
-14.2
-12.8
351.0
-14.2
Domestic
123.8
-16.9
-14.6
123.8
-16.9
International
224.3
-11.3
-11.6
224.3
-11.3
Regional
3.0
-60.3
-21.1
3.0
-60.3
4. Number of Passengers carried
(in thousand)
9,188.8
-4.1
-3.2
9,188.8
-4.1
Domestic
7,334.0
-4.2
-4.1
7,334.0
-4.2
International
1,471.2
0.9
0.7
1,471.2
0.9
Regional
383.6
-18.7
0.9
383.6
-18.7
5. Total Cargo and Mail carried
(in tonnes)
110,836.4
-15.5
-14.3
110,836.4
-15.5
Domestic
76,644.4
-16.1
-15.3
76,644.4
-16.1
International
32,022.8
-9.2
-11.6
32,022.8
-9.2
Regional
2,169.2
-52.8
-16.5
2,169.2
-52.8
III. Load Factor
1. Passenger Load Factor (%)8
76.6
-3.3
-2.4
76.6
-3.3
Domestic
76.3
-3.2
-3.2
76.3
-3.2
International
77.5
-2.6
-0.9
77.5
-2.6
Regional
70.5
-11.4
-3.0
70.5
-11.4
2. Cargo and Mail Load
Factor (%)9
35.3
-5.7
-7.3
35.3
-5.7
Domestic
29.7
-6.3
-5.9
29.7
-6.3
International
40.0
-5.1
-8.5
40.0
-5.1
Regional
16.3
-13.3
-7.2
16.3
-13.3
3. Overall Load Factor (%)10
62.1
-4.2
-5.2
62.1
-4.2
Domestic
63.3
-4.1
-5.2
63.3
-4.1
International
60.6
-3.9
-5.1
60.6
-3.9
Regional
59.9
-8.8
-4.7
59.9
-8.8
Notes:
Change is expressed in percentage in terms of "Capacity" and "Traffic", and is expressed in percentage points in terms of "Load Factor"
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
"AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
