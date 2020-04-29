Air China : Announces 2020 Q1 Results

international resources, passenger and cargo aircraft resources, as well as resource guarantee, and achieved sound economic benefits.

Regarding revenue, the Group has seized market opportunities while playing an active role in combating the epidemic. The Group has narrowed the extent of the revenue decrease by dynamically adjusting airlines and routes and collaborating passenger and cargo flights to quickly match its transport capacity with market demand.

Concerning cost, the Company has implemented strict and precise cost control. For variable costs, due to the decrease of input and oil costs, the expenditure has witnessed substantial reduction. For fixed costs, the Group improved the utilization rate by offering charter flight and moving passenger aircrafts for cargoes to dilute fixed costs. In this way, the cost advantage has been strengthened.

In terms of assets and liabilities, the Group has maintained its asset-liability ratio at a relatively low level among major global network airlines through its continuous, long-term efforts. Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the Group's operating revenue slumped. However, the Group has sufficient cash reserve and adequate credit line with banks and bond issuance quota. Its financing channel has been open, which can fully ensure the safety and abundant cash flow of the company.

In respect of fiscal policy, a series of preferential policies, including the reduction and exemption of taxes and the civil aviation development fund have been issued, and implemented a number of measures to minimize the impact of the epidemic.

Outlook

The global aviation industry has been severely impacted by the epidemic, and enterprises are facing great pressure and challenges for their development. However, as General Secretary Xi pointed out, "crises and challenges always coexist, and difficulties mastered become opportunities", crisis presents not only tests but also opportunities. In the next step, we will continue to fully implement the following tasks:

We will adhere to the principle of maximizing the contribution margin by controlling the scale of expenditure domestically to achieve the effective increase in investment, refine income control, and step up the organization of sales; from a global perspective, we will reinforce the collaboration of passenger and cargo aircraft, timely and dynamically adjust flights, further increase the conversion of passenger planes to cargo planes, thoroughly coordinate internal and external resources, cooperate with the temporary charter production organization of transport control, and actively carry out charter flights. Facing the fierce market competition, we will enhance the coordination among members of Air China, effectively deepen the resource sharing and management coordination between the member enterprises of Air China, and facilitate the multi-brand coordination of Air China from the aspects of coordinated production and organization, integrated operation of shared routes, and establishment of a coordination mechanism, so as to jointly cope with business challenges.

Adhering to the objective of focusing on high-quality development and establishing a world-class airline, the Group will actively perform its duty, adapt to the changes rationally, place emphasis on high-quality development, improve its operating capacity, consolidate and expand competitive advantages, and achieve sustainable development.