AIR CHINA LIMITED

(0753)
Air China : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION AND NOTICE OF EGM

11/03/2019 | 09:08pm EST

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Air China Limited, you should at once hand this circular along with the form of proxy and the notice of attendance to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

AND DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

AND

NOTICE OF EGM

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 4 to 25 of this circular.

A letter from the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Shareholders of the Company, is set out on pages 26 to 27 of this circular.

A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders of the Company is set out on pages 28 to 64 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December 2019 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, the PRC, is set out on pages 69 to 70 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible but in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment should you so wish.

4 November 2019

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

I.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

II.

ACC Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

III.

CNACG Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

IV.

EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

V.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

24

VI.

Additional Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

26

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

28

APPENDIX I - GENERAL INFORMATION . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

65

NOTICE OF EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

69

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Bellyhold Space Business"

all the freight business operated through the utilization of the

bellyhold space of passenger aircraft, including but not limited to

the sale and pricing in relation to the bellyhold space

"ACC Framework Agreement"

the framework agreement dated 30 August 2016 entered into

between the Company and Air China Cargo in respect of the ACC

Transactions

"ACC Group"

Air China Cargo, its subsidiaries and 30%-controlled companies (as

defined under Hong Kong Listing Rules)

"ACC Transactions"

the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the ACC

Framework Agreement and the New ACC Framework Agreement,

as applicable, between any member of the Group on the one hand,

and any member of the ACC Group on the other hand

"Air China Cargo"

Air China Cargo Co., Ltd., a company established under the laws of

the PRC with limited liability

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Company"

Air China Limited, a company incorporated in the PRC, whose H

shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as its primary

listing venue and on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority

as its secondary listing venue, and whose A shares are listed on the

Shanghai Stock Exchange

"Cathay Pacific"

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

Kong and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the principal

activity of which is the operation of scheduled airline services

"CNAHC"

China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited, a company

established under the laws of the PRC and the controlling

shareholder of the Company, and is primarily engaged in

managing its state-owned assets and its equity interest in

investees, charter of aircraft and maintenance of aviation equipment

"CNACG"

China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited, a company

incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong and a wholly-owned

subsidiary of CNAHC

"CNACG Group"

CNACG, its subsidiaries and 30%-controlled companies (as defined

under Hong Kong Listing Rules)

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"CNACG Framework Agreement"

the framework agreement dated 30 August 2016 entered into

between the Company and CNACG in respect of the CNACG

Transactions

"CNACG Transactions"

the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the

CNACG Framework Agreement and the New CNACG

Framework Agreement, as applicable, between any member of the

Group on the one hand, and any member of the CNACG Group on

the other hand, but excluding the various services, such as airline

catering service, housing rental, etc., that have been included or

will be included in the continuing connected transaction framework

agreements entered into between the Company and CNAHC

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Independent Board Committee"

a board committee comprising Mr. Wang Xiaokang, Mr. Liu

Deheng, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung and Mr. Li Dajin, all being

the independent non-executive Directors of the Company

"Independent Shareholders"

In terms of ACC Transactions, the Shareholders of the Company

excluding CNAHC, CNACG, Cathay Pacific and its associates; in

terms of CNACG Transactions, the Shareholders of the Company

excluding CNAHC and CNACG

"Latest Practicable Date"

30 October 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained herein

"New ACC Framework Agreement"

the framework agreement dated 30 October 2019 entered into

between the Company and Air China Cargo in respect of the ACC

Transactions

"New CNACG Framework

the framework agreement dated 30 October 2019 entered into

Agreement"

between the Company and CNACG in respect of the CNACG

Transactions

"PBOC"

People's Bank of China

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Somerley" or "Independent

Somerley Capital Limited, a licensed corporation licensed to carry

Financial Adviser"

out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on

corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, as the

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders to advise on (i) the transactions

contemplated under the New ACC Framework Agreement and the

proposed annual caps thereunder; (ii) the transactions contemplated

under the New CNACG Framework Agreement and the proposed

annual caps thereunder

"RMB"

the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong), as amended and modified from time to time

"Shanghai Listing Rules"

the Listing Rule of Shanghai Stock Exchange

"Shareholder(s)"

the shareholder(s) of the Company

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 02:07:01 UTC
