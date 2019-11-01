Air China : Notification Letter and Request Form for Non-Registered Shareholders

中國國際航空股份有限公司

AIR CHINA LIMITED

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（Stock Code 股份代號：00753）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

4 November 2019

Dear Investor(Note 1),

Air China Limited (the "Company")

- Circular of Extraordinary General Meeting and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.airchina.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website and select "Announcements" or by browsing the HKEXnews' website.

If you would like to receive a printed version of the Corporate Communication (Note 2) (including current and all future Corporate Communication), please complete, sign and return the Request Form overleaf (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send a scanned copy of the Request Form by email to airchina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the non-registered shareholders of the H shares of the Company, whose H shares are held in Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who have notified the Company through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive the Corporate Communication. If you have sold or transferred your H shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form enclosed.

Note 2: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; (f) proxy form; and (g) reply slip.

致投資者( 附 註 1 )：

中國 國際航空 股份有限 公司（「本公司 」）

臨 時股東大會 通函及臨 時股東大會 通告 （「本次公 司通訊文 件」）

本公司的本次 公司通訊 文件之中 、英文版本已 上載於本 公司網站 (www.airchina.com.cn)及香港 交易 所披露易網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)。 請在本公司網站主 頁按「投資者 關係」一項，再選 擇 「公告和新 聞」 或在香港交易 所披露易網站 瀏覽有關文件 。

如 閣下欲收取公 司通訊文件 ( 附 註 2 ) (包括 本次及將來所 有的公司通訊 文件 )之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在 本函背面的申請表 格 (該表格亦 可

於 上 述 網 站下 載 )，並 使 用 申請 表格 下 方 的 郵寄 標 籤 經香 港 中 央證券 登 記 有 限公 司 （「 香 港證 券 登 記處 」） 寄 回 本 公司 ， 地 址為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 ( 如 在 香 港 投 寄 並 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ) 。 閣 下 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 airchina.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

如對本函內容有任 何疑問，請於 辦公時間內 (星期 一至五上午 9 時至下午 6 時，香港公眾假期除外)致電香港證劵登記 處電話查詢熱 線 (852) 2862 8688。

代表

中國 國際航空 股份有限 公司 周峰 譚雪 梅

聯席公司秘書 謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 4 日

附註 1：本函件收件對象為本公司 H 股非登記股份持有人。該等人士的 H 股股份存放於中央結算及交收系統(中央結算系統)並他們已經通過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司，希望收 到公司通訊文件。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的本公司 H 股股份，則無需要理會本函件及所附申請表格。

附註 2：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函； (f)委任代表表格; 及 (g)回條。