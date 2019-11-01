Air China : Notification Letter and Request Form for Registered Shareholders

(Note 2)

4 November 2019

Dear H shares shareholder (Note 1),

Air China Limited (the "Company")

Circular, Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, Form of Proxy for Extraordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting Notice of Attendance (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.airchina.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website and select "Announcements" or by browsing the HKEXnews' website (the "Website Version").

Registered H shares shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communication either in printed form, or read the Website Version, notwithstanding any wishes to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete , sign and return the Request Form overleaf (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong) . The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. You may also send a scanned copy of the Request Form by email to airchina.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in the future, please notify the Company through the Hong Kong Share Registrar in writing or by sending an email to airchina.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the registered shareholders of the H shares of the Company, whose names appear on the H shares register of members of the Company. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form overleaf.

Note 2: Corporate Communication includes but is not limited to (a) directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) notice of meeting; (d) listing document; (e) circular; (f) proxy form; and (g) reply slip.

