Air China : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR
12/03/2019 | 06:03am EST
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00753)
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR
The Board resolved on 3 December 2019 to propose to appoint Mr. Patrick Healy ("Mr. Healy") as non-executive director of the Company. The proposed appointment is subject to the approval by shareholders at the general meeting of the Company.
Mr. Patrick Healy, aged 54, graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Modern Languages. He joined the Swire Group in August 1988 and worked in Swire Group's offices in Hong Kong SAR, Germany and Mainland China. He acted as the chief executive officer of Taikoo (Xiamen) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited from August 2008 to July 2012, and the chief executive officer of Swire Coca-Cola Limited from August 2012 to September 2019. He has acted as an executive director of the Beverages Division of Swire Pacific Limited since January 2013, a director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited since December 2014, and a director of Swire Properties Limited since January 2015. He has been serving as the chairman of Swire Coca-Cola Limited since October 2019 and the chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited since November 2019.
Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Healy does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholder(s) or controlling shareholder(s) of the Company or hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Healy does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Upon approval of Mr. Healy's appointment at a general meeting of the Company, Mr. Healy will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term commencing on the date of approval by the shareholders of his appointment and ending on the expiry of the term of the current session of the Board. Mr. Healy will not receive any remuneration for his serving as director of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the proposed appointment of Mr. Healy as non-executive director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51 (2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR
On 3 December 2019, the Supervisory Committee of the Company ("Supervisory Committee") resolved to propose to appoint Mr. Zhao Xiaohang ("Mr. Zhao") as the shareholder representative supervisor of the Company. This proposed appointment is subject to the approval by shareholders at the general meeting of the Company.
Mr. Zhao Xiaohang, aged 57, graduated from Tsinghua University majoring in management engineering and holds a postgraduate diploma and a master's degree. Mr. Zhao served as director, vice president and Secretary of the Commission for Discipline Inspection of China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited from May 2004 to February 2011. He concurrently served as director of China National Aviation Company Limited from July 2005 to November 2015 and general manager of China National Aviation Company Limited from July 2005 to May 2016, and director and general manager of China National Aviation Corporation (Macau) Company Limited from April 2007 to February 2016. He also served as chairman, executive director and general manager of Air Macau Company Limited from December 2009 to April 2011. Mr. Zhao has also been serving as vice president and a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party Committee of the Company since February 2011. He is also a director of Shandong Aviation Group Co., Ltd. since April 2011 and chairman of Dalian Airlines Company Limited since August 2011. Mr. Zhao was also appointed as the chairman of Air Macau Company Limited in March 2016, a member of the Communist Party Group of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited in August 2016, Vice General Manage of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited as well as vice chairman of China National Aviation Corporation (Group) Limited and chairman of China National Aviation Media Co., Ltd. in December 2016. Mr. Zhao was appointed as the chairman of China National Aviation Capital Holding Co., Ltd. in September 2018.
Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhao does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholder(s) or controlling shareholder(s) of the Company or hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhao does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Upon approval of Mr. Zhao's appointment at a general meeting of the Company, Mr. Zhao will enter into a service contract with the Company for a term commencing on the date of approval by the shareholders of his appointment and ending on the expiry of the term of the current session of the Supervisory Committee; Mr. Zhao will not receive any remuneration for his serving as supervisor of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, the Supervisory Committee is not aware of any other matters in relation to the proposed appointment of Mr. Zhao as the shareholder representative supervisor of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
A notice of general meeting of the Company containing, among others, detailed information of the above-mentioned matters will be despatched to the shareholders in due course.
By Orders of the Board
Air China Limited
Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui
Joint Company Secretaries
Beijing, the PRC, 3 December 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Cao Jianxiong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.
