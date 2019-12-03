Air China : PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

The Board resolved on 3 December 2019 to propose to appoint Mr. Patrick Healy ("Mr. Healy") as non-executive director of the Company. The proposed appointment is subject to the approval by shareholders at the general meeting of the Company.

Mr. Patrick Healy, aged 54, graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Modern Languages. He joined the Swire Group in August 1988 and worked in Swire Group's offices in Hong Kong SAR, Germany and Mainland China. He acted as the chief executive officer of Taikoo (Xiamen) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited from August 2008 to July 2012, and the chief executive officer of Swire Coca-Cola Limited from August 2012 to September 2019. He has acted as an executive director of the Beverages Division of Swire Pacific Limited since January 2013, a director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited since December 2014, and a director of Swire Properties Limited since January 2015. He has been serving as the chairman of Swire Coca-Cola Limited since October 2019 and the chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited since November 2019.

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Healy does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholder(s) or controlling shareholder(s) of the Company or hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any directorships in other listed companies in the last three years.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Healy does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).