Air China Limited    601111   CNE000001NN0

AIR CHINA LIMITED

(601111)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 04/17
6.82 CNY   +1.79%
Air China : 1Q Operating Results to Be Significantly Affected by Covid-19

04/19/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Air China Ltd. expects its first-quarter operating results will be significantly affected due to the coronavirus that has cut both domestic and international travel demand.

"Affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, aviation demand dropped sharply in the first quarter," Air China said in a statement Friday.

The airline's total passenger load factor for March fell 23.9 percentage points on year to 56.8%. However, the cargo load factor rose 17.9 percentage points to 61.1%, Air China said.

As of the end of March, the group operated a fleet of 699 aircraft, including 286 self-owned aircraft, 207 under finance lease and 206 under operating lease.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 4.97% 5.28 End-of-day quote.0.38%
AIR CHINA LIMITED 1.79% 6.82 End-of-day quote.0.15%
08:05pAIR CHINA : 1Q Operating Results to Be Significantly Affected by Covid-19
DJ
04/16AIR CHINA LIMITED : Notice of board meeting
AQ
03/31AIR CHINA : 2019 Net Profit Fell 13%
DJ
03/19AIR CHINA : China diverts some international flights bound for Beijing to other ..
RE
03/18AIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of february 2020
PU
03/18Chinese Airlines Report Passenger Slump for February
DJ
03/16CHINA'S AIRLINES TO CUT INTERNATIONA : Global Times
RE
03/04Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/02HNA Group companies rise after firm seeks govt help with coronavirus impact
RE
02/29HNA asks China's Hainan government for help as coronavirus lifts liquidity ri..
RE
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 94 067 M
EBIT 2020 6 163 M
Net income 2020 -5 042 M
Debt 2020 147 B
Yield 2020 0,30%
P/E ratio 2020 -76,6x
P/E ratio 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 89 902 M
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,36  CNY
Last Close Price 4,82  CNY
Spread / Highest target 85,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Xiao Hang Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.15%12 714
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.50%15 472
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.38%12 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.93%11 851
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.72%9 823
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%8 717
