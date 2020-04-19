Air China : 1Q Operating Results to Be Significantly Affected by Covid-19

By P.R. Venkat



Air China Ltd. expects its first-quarter operating results will be significantly affected due to the coronavirus that has cut both domestic and international travel demand.

"Affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, aviation demand dropped sharply in the first quarter," Air China said in a statement Friday.

The airline's total passenger load factor for March fell 23.9 percentage points on year to 56.8%. However, the cargo load factor rose 17.9 percentage points to 61.1%, Air China said.

As of the end of March, the group operated a fleet of 699 aircraft, including 286 self-owned aircraft, 207 under finance lease and 206 under operating lease.

