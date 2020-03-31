Air China : 2019 Net Profit Fell 13%

By Ben Otto



Air China Ltd.'s net profit dropped 13% in 2019 on flat revenue growth and higher financing costs.

The Beijing-based carrier said net profit was 6.42 billion Chinese yuan ($906.5 million), down from CNY7.35 billion in 2018.

Revenue fell 0.4% to CNY136.18 billion, it said in a stock-exchange filing late Tuesday.

China Air said it carried 115 million passengers in 2019, up 4.8% from a year earlier, while cargo and mail volume fell 1.8%.

For 2020, the airline expects a sharp short-term decline of the number of domestic and international passengers due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

