MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air China Limited    601111   CNE000001NN0

AIR CHINA LIMITED

(601111)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air China : 2019 Net Profit Fell 13%

03/31/2020 | 08:25pm EDT

By Ben Otto

Air China Ltd.'s net profit dropped 13% in 2019 on flat revenue growth and higher financing costs.

The Beijing-based carrier said net profit was 6.42 billion Chinese yuan ($906.5 million), down from CNY7.35 billion in 2018.

Revenue fell 0.4% to CNY136.18 billion, it said in a stock-exchange filing late Tuesday.

China Air said it carried 115 million passengers in 2019, up 4.8% from a year earlier, while cargo and mail volume fell 1.8%.

For 2020, the airline expects a sharp short-term decline of the number of domestic and international passengers due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -1.56% 5.05 End-of-day quote.-0.59%
AIR CHINA LIMITED -1.66% 6.51 End-of-day quote.-30.34%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 140 B
EBIT 2019 13 757 M
Net income 2019 7 907 M
Debt 2019 131 B
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 8,55x
P/E ratio 2020 8,34x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 85 680 M
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,10  CNY
Last Close Price 4,57  CNY
Spread / Highest target 95,5%
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Xiao Hang Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LIMITED-30.34%12 262
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-50.97%18 277
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.59%12 262
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-36.83%10 884
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.67%10 674
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.54%8 296
