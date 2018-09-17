Log in
AIR CHINA LTD. (601111)
Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2018

09/17/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2018

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 14 September 2018, which contains combined operating data for August 2018 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

* Independent non-executive director of the Company

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2018

In August 2018, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last month and last year. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 9.5% and 11.1% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 6.3% and 9.2%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 14.5% and 13.9%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 10.8%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 12.7%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 84.1%, representing an increase of 1.2 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic and regional routes increased by 2.3 and 1.5 percentage points respectively, and that for international routes decreased by 0.4 percentage point.

In terms of cargo operations, in August 2018, cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) maintained growth as compared to the same period last year and decreased as compared to the same period last month. Freight tonnage carried recorded an increase on a year-on-year basis and a month-on-month basis. Cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 5.4% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic increased by 6.1% and the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 5.3% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 59.2% in August 2018, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.4 percentage point.

In August 2018, the Group introduced seven aircraft, including one B737-300ER, one B737MAX, one B737-800, two A350 and two A320NEO aircraft, and retired one B747-400 and a business jet. As at the end of August 2018, the Group operated a fleet of 668 aircraft, including 285 self-owned aircraft, 182 aircraft under finance lease and 201 aircraft under operating lease.

The following table sets forth key operating data for August 2018:

Year-on-Year Month

I.

Capacity

  • 1. ATK (in million)1

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

  • 2. ASK (in million)2

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

  • 3. AFTK (in million)3

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

  • II. Traffic

  • 1. RTK (in million)4

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

  • 2. RPK (in million)5

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

  • 3. RFTK (in million)6

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

  • 4. Number of Passengers carried (in thousand)

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

    9,895.8 7,990.4 1,424.5 480.9

  • 5. Total Cargo and Mail carried (in tonnes)

    Domestic

    International

    Regional

159,577.8 86,405.2 66,412.6 6,760.0

0.4

0.6

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.8

-1.0

1.3

1.1

0.2

1.5

-3.1

2.6

4.2

0.8

5.5

4.5

5.4

2.9

6.8

-0.7

2.8

-1.6

-1.2

9.4 8.4

14.9 11.8

5.3 5.5 4.0 5.8

5.3 3.3 9.2 -4.5

25,679.6 10.8

12,380.8 8.9

12,495.1 13.0

803.6 7.0

181,472.8 12.0

106,097.1 9.5

68,817.4 16.5

6,558.3 8.3

9,303.7 8.8

2,831.8 7.0

6,285.9 9.8

186.0 2.6

18,153.4 10.2

8,818.9 7.9

8,769.5 12.4

565.0 12.4

146,923.2 11.4

87,954.3 8.9

53,663.5 15.5

5,305.4 13.6

5,191.4 7.7

1,077.5 2.6

4,040.0 9.2

73.8 1.7

73,048.8 9.2

59,398.0 8.0

10,252.5 15.2

3,398.3 14.2

0.8 3.4 -2.3 -0.6

1,235,212.8 5.1

677,285.3 1.8

505,294.1 10.4

52,633.4 0.6

III.Load Factor

  • 1. Passenger Load Factor (%)7

    84.1

    1.2

    3.5

    81.0 -0.5

    Domestic

    86.4

    2.3

    3.8

    82.9 -0.5

    International Regional

    80.5

    -0.4

    3.1

    78.0 -0.7

    86.7

    1.5

    4.4

    80.9 3.8

  • 2. Cargo and Mail Load Factor (%)8

    59.2

    0.4

    -1.1

    55.8 -0.6

    Domestic

    44.9

    1.6

    1.1

    38.1 -1.6

    International Regional

    64.8

    -0.7

    -2.0

    64.3 -0.3

    43.8

    -0.0

    0.9

    39.7 -0.3

  • 3. Overall Load Factor (%)9

    73.3

    0.9

    1.6

    70.7 -0.4

    Domestic

    75.5

    2.4

    2.7

    71.2 -0.7

    International Regional

71.2

-0.6

0.4

70.2 -0.4

76.0

2.1

3.7

70.3 3.4

Notes:

  • 1. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 2. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 3. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 4. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 5. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 6. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers

  • 8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers

  • 9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 14 September, 2018

Air China Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:57:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 137 B
EBIT 2018 12 323 M
Net income 2018 7 214 M
Debt 2018 87 858 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 15,11
P/E ratio 2019 9,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 98 752 M
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Zhen Gang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LTD.-41.64%14 380
DELTA AIR LINES3.45%40 049
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC34.02%24 624
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.92%17 657
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.85%17 479
LUFTHANSA GROUP-26.20%12 482
