Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2018

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2018

This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF AUGUST 2018

In August 2018, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last month and last year. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 9.5% and 11.1% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 6.3% and 9.2%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 14.5% and 13.9%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 10.8%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 12.7%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 84.1%, representing an increase of 1.2 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic and regional routes increased by 2.3 and 1.5 percentage points respectively, and that for international routes decreased by 0.4 percentage point.

In terms of cargo operations, in August 2018, cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) maintained growth as compared to the same period last year and decreased as compared to the same period last month. Freight tonnage carried recorded an increase on a year-on-year basis and a month-on-month basis. Cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 5.4% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic increased by 6.1% and the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 5.3% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 59.2% in August 2018, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.4 percentage point.

In August 2018, the Group introduced seven aircraft, including one B737-300ER, one B737MAX, one B737-800, two A350 and two A320NEO aircraft, and retired one B747-400 and a business jet. As at the end of August 2018, the Group operated a fleet of 668 aircraft, including 285 self-owned aircraft, 182 aircraft under finance lease and 201 aircraft under operating lease.

The following table sets forth key operating data for August 2018:

Year-on-Year Month

I.

Capacity

1. ATK (in million)1 Domestic International Regional

2. ASK (in million)2 Domestic International Regional

3. AFTK (in million)3 Domestic International Regional

II. Traffic

1. RTK (in million)4 Domestic International Regional

2. RPK (in million)5 Domestic International Regional

3. RFTK (in million)6 Domestic International Regional

4. Number of Passengers carried (in thousand) Domestic International Regional 9,895.8 7,990.4 1,424.5 480.9

5. Total Cargo and Mail carried (in tonnes) Domestic International Regional

159,577.8 86,405.2 66,412.6 6,760.0

0.4

0.6

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.8

-1.0

1.3

1.1

0.2

1.5

-3.1

2.6

4.2

0.8

5.5

4.5

5.4

2.9

6.8

-0.7

2.8

-1.6

-1.2

9.4 8.4

14.9 11.8

5.3 5.5 4.0 5.8

5.3 3.3 9.2 -4.5

25,679.6 10.8

12,380.8 8.9

12,495.1 13.0

803.6 7.0

181,472.8 12.0

106,097.1 9.5

68,817.4 16.5

6,558.3 8.3

9,303.7 8.8

2,831.8 7.0

6,285.9 9.8

186.0 2.6

18,153.4 10.2

8,818.9 7.9

8,769.5 12.4

565.0 12.4

146,923.2 11.4

87,954.3 8.9

53,663.5 15.5

5,305.4 13.6

5,191.4 7.7

1,077.5 2.6

4,040.0 9.2

73.8 1.7

73,048.8 9.2

59,398.0 8.0

10,252.5 15.2

3,398.3 14.2

0.8 3.4 -2.3 -0.6

1,235,212.8 5.1

677,285.3 1.8

505,294.1 10.4

52,633.4 0.6

III.Load Factor

1. Passenger Load Factor (%)7 84.1 1.2 3.5 81.0 -0.5 Domestic 86.4 2.3 3.8 82.9 -0.5 International Regional 80.5 -0.4 3.1 78.0 -0.7 86.7 1.5 4.4 80.9 3.8

2. Cargo and Mail Load Factor (%)8 59.2 0.4 -1.1 55.8 -0.6 Domestic 44.9 1.6 1.1 38.1 -1.6 International Regional 64.8 -0.7 -2.0 64.3 -0.3 43.8 -0.0 0.9 39.7 -0.3

3. Overall Load Factor (%)9 73.3 0.9 1.6 70.7 -0.4 Domestic 75.5 2.4 2.7 71.2 -0.7 International Regional

71.2

-0.6

0.4

70.2 -0.4

76.0

2.1

3.7

70.3 3.4

Notes:

1. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown

2. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown

3. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown

4. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

5. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown

6. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers

8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers

9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

