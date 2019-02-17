Log in
Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2019

02/17/2019 | 08:32pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2019

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 15 February 2019, which contains combined operating data for January 2019 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 15 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*Independent non-executive director of the Company

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JANUARY 2019

In January 2019, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year as well as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 9.4% and 10.9% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 9.6% and 8.9% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 8.4% and 13.0% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 16.1%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 20.8%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 79.9%, representing an increase of 1.1 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for international routes and regional routes increased by 3.2 percentage points, and the passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year respectively.

In terms of cargo operations, in January 2019, cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) recorded a slight decrease as compared to the same period last year and compared to the same period last month. Freight tonnage carried recorded an increase on both a year-on-year basis and on a month-on-month basis. Cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 11.0% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic decreased by 0.3%, and the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 2.0% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 40.6%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.6 percentage points.

The Company launched a Chongqing-Luoyang route (three times a week) on 18 January 2019, a Guangzhou-Luzhou-Yinchuan route (seven times a week) on 21 January 2019, and a Yinchuan-Hong Kong route (three times a week) on 31 January 2019.

In January 2019, the Group introduced four aircraft, including one A350, one A321NEO series, one A330-300 and one A320 aircraft, and retired one B737-800 and one A320 aircraft. As at the end of January 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 671 aircraft, including 278 self-owned aircraft, 190 aircraft under finance lease and 203 aircraft under operating lease.

The following table sets forth key operating data for January 2019:

January 2019

Year-on-

Year Change

(%)

Month-on-Month

Change

(%)

Cumulative 2019

Year-on-

Year Cumulative

Change

(%)

I. Capacity

1. ATK (in million)1

3,131.8

9.9

5.5

3,131.8

9.9

Domestic

1,647.0

10.2

6.4

1,647.0

10.2

International

1,372.5

8.9

4.3

1,372.5

8.9

Regional

112.2

17.0

6.0

112.2

17.0

2. ASK (in million)2

23,688.7

9.4

4.2

23,688.7

9.4

Domestic

13,761.8

9.6

4.9

13,761.8

9.6

International

9,006.6

8.4

3.2

9,006.6

8.4

Regional

920.4

16.1

4.2

920.4

16.1

3. AFTK (in million)3

994.7

11.0

8.4

994.7

11.0

Domestic

408.8

12.3

11.6

408.8

12.3

International

560.6

9.8

6.0

560.6

9.8

Regional

25.3

18.9

12.7

25.3

18.9

II. Traffic

1. RTK (in million)4

2,066.2

7.8

2.8

2,066.2

7.8

Domestic

1,104.6

7.1

4.5

1,104.6

7.1

International

884.6

7.9

0.8

884.6

7.9

Regional

77.1

18.0

3.1

77.1

18.0

2. RPK (in million)5

18,930.6

10.9

6.1

18,930.6

10.9

Domestic

10,960.5

8.9

6.2

10,960.5

8.9

International

7,216.3

13.0

6.2

7,216.3

13.0

Regional

753.7

20.8

4.9

753.7

20.8

3. RFTK (in million)6

404.2

-0.3

-3.6

404.2

-0.3

Domestic

144.0

0.9

5.1

144.0

0.9

International

252.7

-1.0

-8.0

252.7

-1.0

Regional

7.5

-0.6

-3.0

7.5

-0.6

January 2019

Year-on-

Year Change

(%)

Month-on-Month

Change

(%)

Cumulative 2019

Year-on-

Year Cumulative

Change

(%)

4. Number of Passengers carried

(in thousand)

9,156.5

11.3

6.1

9,156.5

11.3

Domestic

7,243.8

9.4

5.5

7,243.8

9.4

International

1,441.1

18.7

9.5

1,441.1

18.7

Regional

471.6

20.7

4.6

471.6

20.7

5. Total Cargo and Mail carried

(in tonnes)

128,179.4

2.0

0.3

128,179.4

2.0

Domestic

88,339.6

1.1

3.5

88,339.6

1.1

International

35,245.6

4.9

-6.7

35,245.6

4.9

Regional

4,594.1

-2.9

-2.2

4,594.1

-2.9

III. Load Factor

1. Passenger Load Factor (%)7

79.9

1.1

1.4

79.9

1.1

Domestic

79.6

-0.5

1.0

79.6

-0.5

International

80.1

3.2

2.3

80.1

3.2

Regional

81.9

3.2

0.5

81.9

3.2

2. Cargo and Mail Load

Factor (%)8

40.6

-4.6

-5.1

40.6

-4.6

Domestic

35.2

-4.0

-2.2

35.2

-4.0

International

45.1

-4.9

-6.9

45.1

-4.9

Regional

29.6

-5.8

-4.8

29.6

-5.8

3. Overall Load Factor (%)9

66.0

-1.3

-1.7

66.0

-1.3

Domestic

67.1

-2.0

-1.2

67.1

-2.0

International

64.4

-0.6

-2.3

64.4

-0.6

Regional

68.7

0.6

-1.9

68.7

0.6

Notes:

  • 1. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 2. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 3. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 4. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 5. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 6. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers

  • 8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers

  • 9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

As at 28 December 2018, the Company has completed the disposal of 51% equity interests in Air China Cargo Co., Ltd. ("Air China Cargo") to China National Aviation Capital Holding Co., Ltd., and the Company no longer holds any equity interests in Air China Cargo. Since January 2019, the temporary announcements and periodic reports of the Company shall no longer contain fleet information of Air China Cargo, and the operating data of the Group shall only include freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft. The freight data for the previous periods shall no longer include Air China Cargo's freight data of all freighters and shall be adjusted to a comparable basis.

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 15 February 2019

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 01:31:03 UTC
