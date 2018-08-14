Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JULY 2018

08/14/2018 | 09:16pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JULY 2018

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 14 August 2018, which contains combined operating data for July 2018 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 14 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

* Independent non-executive director of the Company

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JULY 2018

In July 2018, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year as well as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 12.0% and 10.0% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 9.9% and 8.6%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 15.3% and 12.4%, respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 8.9%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 8.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 80.5%, representing a decrease of 1.4 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic, international and regional routes decreased by 1.0, 2.0 and 0.4 percentage points respectively.

The Company launched a Chengdu-London route (three times a week) and Wuhan-Linfen-Beijing route (five times a week) on 3 July 2018 and 15 July 2018 respectively.

In terms of cargo operations, in July 2018, cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) maintained growth as compared to the same period last year as well as compared to the same period last month. Freight tonnage carried recorded an increase on a year-on-year basis and a decrease on a month-on-month basis. Cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 8.0% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic increased by 5.3% and the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 5.5% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 60.2% in July 2018, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.5 percentage points.

In July 2018, the Group introduced four aircraft, including one B737MAX, one B737-800 and two A320NEO aircraft, and retired one B737-800 and two B737-700 aircraft. As at the end of July 2018, the Group operated a fleet of 663 aircraft, including 283 self-owned aircraft, 179 aircraft under finance lease and 201 aircraft under operating lease.

The following table sets forth key operating data for July 2018:

I.

Capacity

  • 1. ATK (in million)1

    3,286.7

    Domestic International Regional

    1,523.2

    1,660.5

    103.0

  • 2. ASK (in million)2

    23,825.7

    Domestic International Regional

    13,561.0

    9,410.2

    854.5

  • 3. AFTK (in million)3

    1,138.0

    Domestic International Regional

    304.1

    811.5

    22.4

  • II. Traffic

  • 1. RTK (in million)4

    2,358.6

    Domestic International Regional

    1,108.7

    1,175.4

    74.5

  • 2. RPK (in million)5

    19,188.0

    Domestic International Regional

    11,199.9

    7,285.0

    703.1

  • 3. RFTK (in million)6

    684.7

    Domestic International Regional

    132.4

    542.7

    9.6

  • 4. Number of Passengers carried

    (in thousand)

    Domestic

8.8 7.7

10.5

9.3

11.8

7.7

12.0

9.9

15.3

8.9

8.0

7.5

8.3

3.0

8.5

8.2

8.9

7.6

10.0

8.6

12.4

8.4

5.3

5.1

5.5

-0.6

4.2

2.1

6.2

4.6

5.9

3.9

8.9

5.4

1.3

-4.0

3.4

0.8

4.0

1.5

6.3

6.5

6.4

4.6

9.1

8.2

3.2

-5.5

5.6

0.8

9,399.4 7,576.1

5.0 4.2

10,849.8 9.6

10,831.2 13.3

700.2 6.9

157,625.5 12.4

92,429.1 10.0

59,504.0 16.8

5,692.4 7.9

8,157.4 9.3

2,530.9 8.2

5,462.2 10.1

164.3 3.4

15,734.0 10.3

7,663.2 7.9

7,584.4 12.7

486.4 12.7

126,867.8 11.4

76,151.1 8.9

46,162.0 15.7

4,554.7 13.8

4,511.7 7.9

941.4 2.6

3,506.0 9.6

64.3 2.5

63,151.6 9.2

51,407.2 7.9

22,381.2 11.3

1,368.5 454.7

International Regional

14.9 9.4

8.3 10.2

8,827.1 15.3

2,917.4 14.6

5. Total Cargo and Mail carried

(in tonnes)

Domestic International Regional III. Load Factor

158,299.1 83,540.9 67,960.1 6,798.1

5.5 4.9 7.0 -1.9

-0.7 -5.3 5.5 0.6

1,075,626.5 5.1

590,868.0 1.6

438,885.2 10.6

45,873.3 1.4

  • 1. Passenger Load Factor (%)7

    Domestic

    International Regional

    80.5 82.6 77.4 82.3

    -1.4 -1.0 -2.0 -0.4

    0.4 0.6 0.1 2.1

    80.5 -0.7

    82.4 -0.9

    77.6 -0.7

    80.0 4.1

  • 2. Cargo and Mail Load Factor

    (%)8

    Domestic International Regional

    43.5

    -1.0

    -0.7

    37.2 -2.0

    66.9

    -1.8

    1.4

    64.2 -0.3

    42.9

    -1.6

    -0.0

    39.2 -0.3

  • 3. Overall Load Factor (%)9

71.8

-1.3

-0.1

70.3 -0.6

Domestic

72.8

-0.8

-0.4

70.6 -1.1

International Regional

70.8

-1.9

0.1

70.0 -0.4

72.3

-0.1

1.3

69.5 3.6

Notes:

  • 1. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 2. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 3. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 4. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 5. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 6. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown

  • 7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers

  • 8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers

  • 9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 14 August, 2018

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 01:15:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 139 B
EBIT 2018 12 618 M
Net income 2018 8 226 M
Debt 2018 88 267 M
Yield 2018 1,32%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 9,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart AIR CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Air China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Zhen Gang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LTD.-40.10%14 567
DELTA AIR LINES-2.30%37 823
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC21.25%22 277
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP3.96%17 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-10.84%16 949
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.59%12 467
