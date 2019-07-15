Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JUNE 2019
07/15/2019 | 09:20pm EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00753)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JUNE 2019
The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 15 July 2019, which contains combined operating data for June 2019 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
By Order of the Board
Air China Limited
Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui
Joint Company Secretaries
Beijing, the PRC, 15 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Cao Jianxiong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.
* Independent non-executive director of the Company
SSE ANNOUNCEMENT
The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:
AIR CHINA LIMITED
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JUNE 2019
In June 2019, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year but recorded a decline as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.2% and 4.8% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 1.2% and 1.3% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 7.5% and 9.2% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 18.3%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 17.0%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 80.6%, representing an increase of 0.4 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes and international routes increased by 0.1 percentage point and 1.2 percentage points respectively, and the passenger load factor for regional routes decreased by 0.9 percentage point year-on-year.
In terms of cargo operations, in June 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) decreased by 2.1% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) decreased by 5.8%, and the volume of cargo and mail carried decreased by 5.3% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 48.2%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.9 percentage points.
The Company launched a Dali - Hefei route (seven shifts per week) on 1 June 2019, launched a Beijing - Qeshqer route (four shifts per week) on 10 June 2019 and a Hangzhou - Roma route (three shifts per week) on 12 June 2019.
In June 2019, the Group introduced four A320 series aircraft and retired one A320, one B737-800 and one A319 aircraft. As at the end of June 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 676 aircraft, including 283 self-owned aircraft, 194 aircraft under finance lease and 199 aircraft under operating lease.
The following table sets forth key operating data for June 2019:
Year-
Year-
Month-
on-Year
June
on-Year
on-Month
Cumulative
Cumulative
2019
Change (%)
Change (%)
2019
Change (%)
I. Capacity
1. ATK (in million)1
2,939.2
2.3
-5.2
18,319.4
5.0
Domestic
1,457.2
-1.1
-6.0
9,423.2
1.9
International
1,366.7
4.9
-4.6
8,212.6
7.9
Regional
115.3
20.2
-3.1
683.6
16.5
2. ASK (in million)2
23,449.5
4.2
-3.2
141,728.2
5.7
Domestic
13,206.1
1.2
-3.8
81,574.2
3.2
International
9,284.6
7.5
-2.3
54,504.1
8.8
Regional
958.8
18.3
-2.7
5,649.9
15.8
3. AFTK (in million)3
824.0
-2.1
-10.1
5,530.7
3.4
Domestic
269.6
-9.7
-14.5
2,080.6
-2.6
International
529.7
1.3
-8.0
3,300.4
6.9
Regional
24.7
25.7
-4.6
149.8
17.4
II. Traffic
1. RTK (in million)4
2,071.3
2.2
-3.7
12,476.0
4.4
Domestic
1,085.2
0.3
-3.1
6,658.4
2.2
International
907.2
3.6
-4.6
5,349.5
6.3
Regional
78.9
16.1
-2.5
468.1
16.1
2. RPK (in million)5
18,889.5
4.8
-2.6
114,783.4
6.4
Domestic
10,842.5
1.3
-3.0
67,083.2
3.0
International
7,287.1
9.2
-2.1
43,131.9
10.9
Regional
759.9
17.0
-2.6
4,568.3
17.7
3. RFTK (in million)6
397.3
-5.8
-6.1
2,333.5
-2.2
Domestic
122.2
-6.2
-2.5
734.7
-2.9
International
267.2
-5.9
-7.9
1,555.2
-1.9
Regional
7.9
5.2
-0.9
43.6
0.2
Year-
Year-
Month-
on-Year
June
on-Year
on-Month
Cumulative
Cumulative
2019
Change (%)
Change (%)
2019
Change (%)
4. Number of Passengers
carried (in thousand)
9,192.4
2.7
-3.2
56,482.8
5.1
Domestic
7,320.4
0.7
-3.3
45,003.0
2.7
International
1,383.0
9.5
-3.0
8,577.2
15.0
Regional
489.0
18.5
-1.3
2,902.6
17.9
5. Total Cargo and Mail
carried (in tonnes)
115,310.7
-5.3
-3.9
688,714.9
-1.6
Domestic
75,518.4
-6.1
-1.7
451,272.1
-3.0
International
35,148.4
-4.3
-8.5
211,346.1
1.6
Regional
4,643.9
1.6
-1.1
26,096.7
-2.5
III. Load Factor
1. Passenger Load
Factor (%)7
80.6
0.4
0.4
81.0
0.5
Domestic
82.1
0.1
0.6
82.2
-0.1
International
78.5
1.2
0.2
79.1
1.5
Regional
79.3
-0.9
0.1
80.9
1.3
2. Cargo and Mail Load
Factor (%)8
48.2
-1.9
2.0
42.2
-2.4
Domestic
45.3
1.7
5.6
35.3
-0.1
International
50.4
-3.8
0.1
47.1
-4.2
Regional
32.0
-6.3
1.2
29.1
-5.0
3. Overall Load Factor (%)9
70.5
-0.1
1.1
68.1
-0.4
Domestic
74.5
1.0
2.2
70.7
0.2
International
66.4
-0.9
0.0
65.1
-1.0
Regional
68.4
-2.4
0.4
68.5
-0.2
Notes:
"ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
"ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
"AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RPK(s)"refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
"RFTK(s)"refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
"Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
"Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
"Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers
The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
Board of Directors of Air China Limited
Beijing, the PRC, 15 July, 2019
