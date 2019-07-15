Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air China Ltd.    601111   CNE000001NN0

AIR CHINA LTD.

(601111)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/15
9.16 CNY   --.--%
09:20pAIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of june 2019
PU
07/11AIR CHINA : Discloseable transaction purchase of aircraft
PU
07/11Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JUNE 2019

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 15 July 2019, which contains combined operating data for June 2019 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng  Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 15 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Cao Jianxiong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*  Independent non-executive director of the Company

- 1 -

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF JUNE 2019

In June 2019, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year but recorded a decline as compared to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.2% and 4.8% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 1.2% and 1.3% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 7.5% and 9.2% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 18.3%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 17.0%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 80.6%, representing an increase of 0.4 percentage point as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes and international routes increased by 0.1 percentage point and 1.2 percentage points respectively, and the passenger load factor for regional routes decreased by 0.9 percentage point year-on-year.

In terms of cargo operations, in June 2019, cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) decreased by 2.1% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) decreased by 5.8%, and the volume of cargo and mail carried decreased by 5.3% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 48.2%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.9 percentage points.

The Company launched a Dali - Hefei route (seven shifts per week) on 1 June 2019, launched a Beijing - Qeshqer route (four shifts per week) on 10 June 2019 and a Hangzhou - Roma route (three shifts per week) on 12 June 2019.

In June 2019, the Group introduced four A320 series aircraft and retired one A320, one B737-800 and one A319 aircraft. As at the end of June 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 676 aircraft, including 283 self-owned aircraft, 194 aircraft under finance lease and 199 aircraft under operating lease.

- 2 -

The following table sets forth key operating data for June 2019:

Year-

Year-

Month-

on-Year

June

on-Year

on-Month

Cumulative

Cumulative

2019

Change (%)

Change (%)

2019

Change (%)

I. Capacity

1. ATK (in million)1

2,939.2

2.3

-5.2

18,319.4

5.0

Domestic

1,457.2

-1.1

-6.0

9,423.2

1.9

International

1,366.7

4.9

-4.6

8,212.6

7.9

Regional

115.3

20.2

-3.1

683.6

16.5

2. ASK (in million)2

23,449.5

4.2

-3.2

141,728.2

5.7

Domestic

13,206.1

1.2

-3.8

81,574.2

3.2

International

9,284.6

7.5

-2.3

54,504.1

8.8

Regional

958.8

18.3

-2.7

5,649.9

15.8

3. AFTK (in million)3

824.0

-2.1

-10.1

5,530.7

3.4

Domestic

269.6

-9.7

-14.5

2,080.6

-2.6

International

529.7

1.3

-8.0

3,300.4

6.9

Regional

24.7

25.7

-4.6

149.8

17.4

II. Traffic

1. RTK (in million)4

2,071.3

2.2

-3.7

12,476.0

4.4

Domestic

1,085.2

0.3

-3.1

6,658.4

2.2

International

907.2

3.6

-4.6

5,349.5

6.3

Regional

78.9

16.1

-2.5

468.1

16.1

2. RPK (in million)5

18,889.5

4.8

-2.6

114,783.4

6.4

Domestic

10,842.5

1.3

-3.0

67,083.2

3.0

International

7,287.1

9.2

-2.1

43,131.9

10.9

Regional

759.9

17.0

-2.6

4,568.3

17.7

3. RFTK (in million)6

397.3

-5.8

-6.1

2,333.5

-2.2

Domestic

122.2

-6.2

-2.5

734.7

-2.9

International

267.2

-5.9

-7.9

1,555.2

-1.9

Regional

7.9

5.2

-0.9

43.6

0.2

- 3 -

Year-

Year-

Month-

on-Year

June

on-Year

on-Month

Cumulative

Cumulative

2019

Change (%)

Change (%)

2019

Change (%)

4. Number of Passengers

carried (in thousand)

9,192.4

2.7

-3.2

56,482.8

5.1

Domestic

7,320.4

0.7

-3.3

45,003.0

2.7

International

1,383.0

9.5

-3.0

8,577.2

15.0

Regional

489.0

18.5

-1.3

2,902.6

17.9

5. Total Cargo and Mail

carried (in tonnes)

115,310.7

-5.3

-3.9

688,714.9

-1.6

Domestic

75,518.4

-6.1

-1.7

451,272.1

-3.0

International

35,148.4

-4.3

-8.5

211,346.1

1.6

Regional

4,643.9

1.6

-1.1

26,096.7

-2.5

III. Load Factor

1. Passenger Load

Factor (%)7

80.6

0.4

0.4

81.0

0.5

Domestic

82.1

0.1

0.6

82.2

-0.1

International

78.5

1.2

0.2

79.1

1.5

Regional

79.3

-0.9

0.1

80.9

1.3

2. Cargo and Mail Load

Factor (%)8

48.2

-1.9

2.0

42.2

-2.4

Domestic

45.3

1.7

5.6

35.3

-0.1

International

50.4

-3.8

0.1

47.1

-4.2

Regional

32.0

-6.3

1.2

29.1

-5.0

3. Overall Load Factor (%)9

70.5

-0.1

1.1

68.1

-0.4

Domestic

74.5

1.0

2.2

70.7

0.2

International

66.4

-0.9

0.0

65.1

-1.0

Regional

68.4

-2.4

0.4

68.5

-0.2

- 4 -

Notes:

  1. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
  2. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
  3. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
  4. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  5. "RPK(s)"refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
  6. "RFTK(s)"refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
  8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
  9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 15 July, 2019

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 01:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CHINA LTD.
09:20pAIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of june 2019
PU
07/11AIR CHINA : Discloseable transaction purchase of aircraft
PU
07/11Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
07/11Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
07/11Air China Takes Airbus A350 Orders Into Positive Territory -- Market Talk
DJ
07/11Air China to Buy 20 A350-900 Jets From Airbus at $6.54 Billion List Price
DJ
07/09British Airways Faces Fine for Data Hack -- WSJ
DJ
07/05AIR CHINA : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2018
PU
07/02AIR CHINA : Payment of the final dividends
PU
06/23AIR CHINA : Clarification announcement in relation to the poll results of 2018 a..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 16 024 M
Net income 2019 11 138 M
Debt 2019 100 B
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,96x
EV / Sales2019 1,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart AIR CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Air China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,8  CNY
Last Close Price 9,16  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Zhen Gang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LTD.19.90%17 816
DELTA AIR LINES INC.23.55%39 384
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC8.96%23 545
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.58%12 906
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.05%11 807
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.26.95%11 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About