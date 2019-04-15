Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2019
04/15/2019 | 09:18pm EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2019
The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited ("Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 15 April 2019, which contains combined operating data for March 2019 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.
Beijing, the PRC, 15 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.
* Independent non-executive director of the Company
SSE ANNOUNCEMENT
The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:
AIR CHINA LIMITED
ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2019
In March 2019, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year and to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.0% and 2.6% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased by 0.7% and passenger traffic decreased by 1.8%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 8.7% and 8.8% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 11.1%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 15.9%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 80.7%, representing a decrease of 1.1 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased 2.0 percentage points, the passenger load factor for international routes remained basically the same and the passenger load factor for regional routes increased by 3.4 percentage points year-on-year respectively.
In terms of cargo operations, in March 2019, cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) and freight tonnage carried both recorded increase as compared to the same period last year and compared to the same period last month. Cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 2.1% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic increased by 2.8%, the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 2.7% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 43.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.3 percentage point.
In March 2019, the Group introduced three aircraft, including two A320 series and one B737MAX aircraft. As at the end of March 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 676 aircraft, including 280 self- owned aircraft, 193 aircraft under finance lease and 203 aircraft under operating lease.
The newly opened routes in March 2019 are as follows:
Date
Route
Schedule
Baotou-Wuhan
Six times a week
Chengdu-Bazhong-Shanghai
Four times a week
Chengdu-Kuqa
Four times a week
Chengdu-Zhengzhou-Changchun
Seven times a week
Korla-Lanzhou-Wuhan
Four times a week
31 March
Harbin-Wuhan
Seven times a week
Shanghai-Hohhot-Xilinhot
Seven times a week
Changsha-Lijiang
Seven times a week
Tianjin-Shiyan-Zhuhai
Four times a week
Wenzhou-Linyi
Seven times a week
Hohhot-Shenyang
Seven times a week
The following table sets forth key operating data for March 2019:
Year-on-
Year-on-Year
Month-on-
Year
March
Change
Month
Cumulative
Cumulative
2019
(%)
Change (%)
2019
Change (%)
I. Capacity
1.
ATK (in million)1
3,090.6
3.4
6.0
9,204.8
6.3
Domestic
1,609.9
-0.9
2.2
4,894.3
4.0
International
1,372.0
8.4
11.4
3,979.8
8.8
Regional
108.8
9.9
-0.9
330.7
11.3
2.
ASK (in million)2
23,695.1
4.0
6.5
70,319.0
6.6
Domestic
13,717.7
0.7
3.5
41,363.8
5.0
International
9,069.0
8.7
11.9
26,223.6
8.8
Regional
908.4
11.1
0.6
2,731.6
11.6
3.
AFTK (in million)3
953.3
2.1
4.9
2,860.2
5.6
Domestic
375.6
-5.6
-1.9
1,171.1
1.2
International
554.7
8.0
10.7
1,616.5
8.9
Regional
22.9
3.8
-6.1
72.6
8.2
II. Traffic
1.
RTK (in million)4
2,117.2
2.5
11.7
6,129.1
5.1
Domestic
1,132.9
-1.5
6.2
3,352.1
3.3
International
907.4
7.2
20.1
2,550.0
6.9
Regional
77.0
14.1
5.5
227.0
14.1
2.
RPK (in million)5
19,117.4
2.6
2.2
57,268.1
7.0
Domestic
11,237.8
-1.8
-1.5
34,100.1
4.2
International
7,140.2
8.8
9.1
20,930.4
11.0
Regional
739.4
15.9
-0.7
2,237.5
16.1
3.
RFTK (in million)6
412.0
2.8
49.2
1,097.4
-1.3
Domestic
130.7
-0.4
59.9
361.2
-2.5
International
273.6
4.5
44.0
716.4
-0.6
Regional
7.8
-3.1
71.7
19.9
-5.2
Year-on-
Year-on-
Month-
Year
March
Year Change
on-Month
Cumulative
Cumulative
2019
(%)
Change (%)
2019
Change (%)
4.
Number of Passengers
carried (in thousand)
9,478.5
1.1
1.0
28,445.4
6.4
Domestic
7,534.0
-2.1
-0.2
22,738.3
4.1
International
1,475.3
15.6
8.7
4,290.1
16.7
Regional
469.2
16.7
-1.4
1,417.0
15.9
5.
Total Cargo and
Mail carried (in tonnes)
123,193.6
2.7
56.5
333,127.8
-0.8
Domestic
80,401.7
0.0
61.2
221,621.2
-2.5
International
37,996.0
9.8
45.8
99,344.0
4.1
Regional
4,795.9
-3.9
73.0
12,162.5
-6.2
III.Load Factor
1.
Passenger Load
Factor (%)7
80.7
-1.1
-3.3
81.4
0.3
Domestic
81.9
-2.0
-4.2
82.4
-0.6
International
78.7
0.1
-2.0
79.8
1.5
Regional
81.4
3.4
-1.1
81.9
3.2
2. Cargo and Mail Load
Factor (%)8
43.2
0.3
12.8
38.4
-2.7
Domestic
34.8
1.8
13.4
30.8
-1.2
International
49.3
-1.7
11.4
44.3
-4.3
Regional
34.1
-2.4
15.4
27.3
-3.9
3.
Overall Load Factor (%)9
68.5
-0.5
3.5
66.6
-0.7
Domestic
70.4
-0.5
2.7
68.5
-0.5
International
66.1
-0.7
4.8
64.1
-1.1
Regional
70.8
2.6
4.3
68.6
1.7
