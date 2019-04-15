Log in
AIR CHINA LTD.

(601111)
  Report  
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/15
10.68 CNY   -0.19%
09:18pAIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of march 2019
PU
03:23aAIR CHINA : Notice of board meeting
PU
03/29China Southern, China Eastern Airlines post annual losses on fuel costs, weak yuan
RE
Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2019

04/15/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2019

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited ("Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 15 April 2019, which contains combined operating data for March 2019 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng  Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 15 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*  Independent non-executive director of the Company

- 1 -

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MARCH 2019

In March 2019, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year and to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.0% and 2.6% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased by 0.7% and passenger traffic decreased by 1.8%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 8.7% and 8.8% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 11.1%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 15.9%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 80.7%, representing a decrease of 1.1 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes decreased 2.0 percentage points, the passenger load factor for international routes remained basically the same and the passenger load factor for regional routes increased by 3.4 percentage points year-on-year respectively.

In terms of cargo operations, in March 2019, cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) and freight tonnage carried both recorded increase as compared to the same period last year and compared to the same period last month. Cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 2.1% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic increased by 2.8%, the volume of cargo and mail carried increased by 2.7% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 43.2%, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.3 percentage point.

In March 2019, the Group introduced three aircraft, including two A320 series and one B737MAX aircraft. As at the end of March 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 676 aircraft, including 280 self- owned aircraft, 193 aircraft under finance lease and 203 aircraft under operating lease.

- 2 -

The newly opened routes in March 2019 are as follows:

Date

Route

Schedule

Baotou-Wuhan

Six times a week

Chengdu-Bazhong-Shanghai

Four times a week

Chengdu-Kuqa

Four times a week

Chengdu-Zhengzhou-Changchun

Seven times a week

Korla-Lanzhou-Wuhan

Four times a week

31 March

Harbin-Wuhan

Seven times a week

Shanghai-Hohhot-Xilinhot

Seven times a week

Changsha-Lijiang

Seven times a week

Tianjin-Shiyan-Zhuhai

Four times a week

Wenzhou-Linyi

Seven times a week

Hohhot-Shenyang

Seven times a week

- 3 -

The following table sets forth key operating data for March 2019:

Year-on-

Year-on-Year

Month-on-

Year

March

Change

Month

Cumulative

Cumulative

2019

(%)

Change (%)

2019

Change (%)

I. Capacity

1.

ATK (in million)1

3,090.6

3.4

6.0

9,204.8

6.3

Domestic

1,609.9

-0.9

2.2

4,894.3

4.0

International

1,372.0

8.4

11.4

3,979.8

8.8

Regional

108.8

9.9

-0.9

330.7

11.3

2.

ASK (in million)2

23,695.1

4.0

6.5

70,319.0

6.6

Domestic

13,717.7

0.7

3.5

41,363.8

5.0

International

9,069.0

8.7

11.9

26,223.6

8.8

Regional

908.4

11.1

0.6

2,731.6

11.6

3.

AFTK (in million)3

953.3

2.1

4.9

2,860.2

5.6

Domestic

375.6

-5.6

-1.9

1,171.1

1.2

International

554.7

8.0

10.7

1,616.5

8.9

Regional

22.9

3.8

-6.1

72.6

8.2

II. Traffic

1.

RTK (in million)4

2,117.2

2.5

11.7

6,129.1

5.1

Domestic

1,132.9

-1.5

6.2

3,352.1

3.3

International

907.4

7.2

20.1

2,550.0

6.9

Regional

77.0

14.1

5.5

227.0

14.1

2.

RPK (in million)5

19,117.4

2.6

2.2

57,268.1

7.0

Domestic

11,237.8

-1.8

-1.5

34,100.1

4.2

International

7,140.2

8.8

9.1

20,930.4

11.0

Regional

739.4

15.9

-0.7

2,237.5

16.1

3.

RFTK (in million)6

412.0

2.8

49.2

1,097.4

-1.3

Domestic

130.7

-0.4

59.9

361.2

-2.5

International

273.6

4.5

44.0

716.4

-0.6

Regional

7.8

-3.1

71.7

19.9

-5.2

- 4 -

Year-on-

Year-on-

Month-

Year

March

Year Change

on-Month

Cumulative

Cumulative

2019

(%)

Change (%)

2019

Change (%)

4.

Number of Passengers

carried (in thousand)

9,478.5

1.1

1.0

28,445.4

6.4

Domestic

7,534.0

-2.1

-0.2

22,738.3

4.1

International

1,475.3

15.6

8.7

4,290.1

16.7

Regional

469.2

16.7

-1.4

1,417.0

15.9

5.

Total Cargo and

Mail carried (in tonnes)

123,193.6

2.7

56.5

333,127.8

-0.8

Domestic

80,401.7

0.0

61.2

221,621.2

-2.5

International

37,996.0

9.8

45.8

99,344.0

4.1

Regional

4,795.9

-3.9

73.0

12,162.5

-6.2

III.Load Factor

1.

Passenger Load

Factor (%)7

80.7

-1.1

-3.3

81.4

0.3

Domestic

81.9

-2.0

-4.2

82.4

-0.6

International

78.7

0.1

-2.0

79.8

1.5

Regional

81.4

3.4

-1.1

81.9

3.2

2. Cargo and Mail Load

Factor (%)8

43.2

0.3

12.8

38.4

-2.7

Domestic

34.8

1.8

13.4

30.8

-1.2

International

49.3

-1.7

11.4

44.3

-4.3

Regional

34.1

-2.4

15.4

27.3

-3.9

3.

Overall Load Factor (%)9

68.5

-0.5

3.5

66.6

-0.7

Domestic

70.4

-0.5

2.7

68.5

-0.5

International

66.1

-0.7

4.8

64.1

-1.1

Regional

70.8

2.6

4.3

68.6

1.7

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:17:01 UTC
