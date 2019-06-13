Log in
AIR CHINA LTD.

(601111)
  Report  
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/13
8.86 CNY   -1.77%
AIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of may 2019
PU
AIR CHINA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
AIR CHINA : Poll results of 2018 annual general meeting
PU
Air China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MAY 2019

06/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MAY 2019

The enclosed announcement (the "SSE Announcement") was published by Air China Limited (the "Air China") on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 13 June 2019, which contains combined operating data for May 2019 for Air China and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). This announcement enclosing the SSE Announcement is made by Air China pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The data in the enclosed SSE Announcement was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may results from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Cao Jianxiong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

  • Independent non-executive director of the Company

- 1 -

SSE ANNOUNCEMENT

The SSE Announcement is written in Chinese, with no official English translation. The English translation is provided solely for reference only. In case of any discrepancy between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. The full version of the SSE Announcement is as follows:

AIR CHINA LIMITED

ANNOUNCEMENT ON KEY OPERATING DATA OF MAY 2019

In May 2019, Air China Limited (the "Company"), and its subsidiaries (the "Group") maintained growth in combined passenger traffic (measured by revenue passenger kilometers (the "RPK")) as compared to the same period last year and to the same period last month. Passenger capacity (measured by available seat kilometers (the "ASK")) and passenger traffic recorded a year-on-year increase of 5.5% and 8.3% respectively. For domestic routes, passenger capacity increased by 2.3% and passenger traffic increased by 4.4%, as compared to the same period last year. For international routes, passenger capacity and passenger traffic increased by 9.1% and 13.6% respectively, as compared to the same period last year. Passenger capacity on regional routes increased by 20.3%, and passenger traffic recorded an increase of 20.5%, as compared to the same period last year. The overall passenger load factor was 80.1%, representing an increase of 2.1 percentage points as compared to the same period last year. The passenger load factor for domestic routes increased by 1.7 percentage points year-on-year, the passenger load factor for international routes increased by 3.2 percentage points and for regional routes increased by 0.2 percentage point year-on-year.

In terms of cargo operations, in May 2019, Cargo capacity (measured by available freight tonne kilometers (the "AFTK")) increased by 2.5% year-on-year. Cargo and mail traffic (measured by revenue freight tonne kilometers (the "RFTK")) decreased by 1.6%, the volume of cargo and mail carried decreased by 1.5% as compared to the same period last year. The cargo load factor was 46.1%, representing a year-on-year decrease of 1.9 percentage points.

In May 2019, the Group introduced two A350 and three A320 series aircraft, retired two A320 series aircraft. As at the end of May 2019, the Group operated a fleet of 675 aircraft, including 282 self- owned aircraft, 194 aircraft under finance lease and 199 aircraft under operating lease.

- 2 -

The following table sets forth key operating data for May 2019:

Month-on-

Year-on-Year

Year-on-

Month

Cumulative

May

Year Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2019

(%)

(%)

2019

(%)

I.

Capacity

1.

ATK (in million)1

3,101.9

4.6

0.9

15,380.2

5.5

Domestic

1,550.5

0.7

1.9

7,966.0

2.4

International

1,432.4

7.8

-0.1

6,845.9

8.5

Regional

118.9

22.0

0.3

568.3

15.8

2.

ASK (in million)2

24,215.9

5.5

2.0

118,278.7

6.0

Domestic

13,723.8

2.3

3.3

68,368.1

3.6

International

9,506.4

9.1

0.2

45,219.4

9.0

Regional

985.6

20.3

1.2

4,691.1

15.3

3.

AFTK (in million)3

917.5

2.5

-1.4

4,707.9

4.4

Domestic

315.8

-4.9

-3.0

1,812.1

-1.3

International

575.8

6.2

-0.5

2,770.7

8.0

Regional

25.9

26.9

-2.9

125.1

15.8

II. Traffic

1.

RTK (in million)4

2,151.8

6.0

1.3

10,404.8

4.8

Domestic

1,120.1

3.2

1.7

5,573.2

2.5

International

950.8

8.3

1.0

4,442.2

6.9

Regional

80.9

19.2

-0.6

389.3

16.1

2.

RPK (in million)5

19,399.9

8.3

0.9

95,894.0

6.7

Domestic

11,179.4

4.4

2.0

56,240.7

3.4

International

7,440.2

13.6

-0.4

35,844.8

11.3

Regional

780.4

20.5

-1.3

3,808.4

17.9

3.

RFTK (in million)6

423.3

-1.6

1.9

1,936.2

-1.4

Domestic

125.3

-2.9

-0.6

612.5

-2.3

International

290.1

-1.2

3.1

1,288.0

-1.0

Regional

8.0

5.2

1.3

35.7

-0.9

4. Number of Passengers carried (in

thousand)

9,494.3

6.7

1.5

47,290.4

5.6

Domestic

7,572.6

4.2

2.7

37,682.6

3.1

International

1,426.5

16.1

-3.4

7,194.2

16.1

Regional

495.2

21.3

-1.2

2,413.6

17.7

5. Total Cargo and Mail carried (in

tonnes)

119,981.3

-1.5

-0.3

573,404.2

-0.9

Domestic

76,852.1

-2.8

-0.6

375,753.7

-2.4

International

38,431.9

0.8

0.0

176,197.7

2.9

Regional

4,697.3

0.9

2.3

21,452.8

-3.4

- 3 -

Month-on-

Year-on-Year

Year-on-

Month

Cumulative

May

Year Change

Change

Cumulative

Change

2019

(%)

(%)

2019

(%)

III.Load Factor

1.

Passenger Load Factor (%)7

80.1

2.1

-0.9

81.1

0.5

Domestic

81.5

1.7

-1.1

82.3

-0.2

International

78.3

3.2

-0.5

79.3

1.6

Regional

79.2

0.2

-2.0

81.2

1.8

2.

Cargo and Mail Load Factor (%)8

46.1

-1.9

1.5

41.1

-2.4

Domestic

39.7

0.8

1.0

33.8

-0.3

International

50.4

-3.7

1.7

46.5

-4.2

Regional

30.8

-6.4

1.3

28.5

-4.8

3.

Overall Load Factor (%)9

69.4

0.9

0.3

67.7

-0.5

Domestic

72.2

1.8

-0.1

70.0

0.1

International

66.4

0.3

0.7

64.9

-1.0

Regional

68.0

-1.6

-0.6

68.5

0.2

Notes:

  1. "ATK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for transportation multiplied by the kilometers flown
  2. "ASK(s)" refers to the number of seats available for sale multiplied by the kilometers flown
  3. "AFTK(s)" refers to the number of tonnes of capacity available for the carriage of cargo and mail multiplied by the kilometers flown
  4. "RTK(s)" refers to the revenue load (passenger and cargo) in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  5. "RPK(s)" refers to the number of revenue passengers carried multiplied by the kilometers flown
  6. "RFTK(s)" refers to the revenue cargo and mail load in tonnes multiplied by the kilometers flown
  7. "Passenger Load Factor" refers to revenue passenger kilometers expressed as a percentage of available seat kilometers
  8. "Cargo and Mail Load Factor" refers to revenue freight tonne kilometers expressed as a percentage of available freight tonne kilometers
  9. "Overall Load Factor" refers to RTKs expressed as a percentage of available tonne kilometers

- 4 -

The key operating data above was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Group, which may differ from the data disclosed in the relative periodic reports. Investors are hereby reminded of the risks which may result from inappropriate reliance upon or utilization of the information given above.

Board of Directors of Air China Limited

Beijing, the PRC, 13 June 2019

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 01:23:07 UTC
