AIR CHINA LTD.

(601111)
Air China : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE POLL RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/23/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE POLL

RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Air China Limited (the "Company") dated 30 May 2019 in relation to the poll results of the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company (the "Announcement").

The Company would like to clarify that the sixth resolution stated in the English version of the Announcement should be "To consider and approve the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's international auditor and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's domestic auditor and internal control auditor respectively for the year 2019 and to authorise the management to determine their remunerations for the year 2019", instead of "To grant the authorisation to the Board to issue debt financing instruments".

The Chinese version of this resolution and the poll results in relation to this resolution in both the Chinese and English version are correct. Save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Cao Jianxiong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

  • Independent non-executive director of the Company

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 02:14:01 UTC
