Air China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PURCHASE OF AIRCRAFT

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Airbus Company and each of its ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

Aircraft to be acquired:

The New Airbus Aircraft, being 20 Airbus model A350-900 aircraft. The Company may at its option change the last 5 A350-900 aircraft into A350-1000 aircraft model.

Consideration:

The aircraft basic price comprises the airframe price, optional features price and engine price.

The basic price of the 20 Airbus model A350-900 aircraft to be acquired by the Company in aggregate is approximately US$6,537 million (equivalent to approximately HK$50,989 million at an exchange rate of US$1 = HK$7.8) (price quoted from open market as at January 2018). The aircraft price is subject to price adjustment by applying a formula. Airbus Company has granted to the Company significant price concessions with regard to the New Airbus Aircraft. These concessions will take the form of credit memoranda which may be used by the Company towards the final price payment of the New Airbus Aircraft or may be used for the purpose of purchasing goods and services from Airbus Company. Such credit memoranda were determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties and as a result, the actual consideration for the New Airbus Aircraft to be acquired by the Company is lower than the aircraft basic price mentioned above.

The Airbus Aircraft Purchase was negotiated and entered into in accordance with customary business practice. The Directors confirm that the extent of the price concessions granted to the Company in the Airbus Aircraft Purchase is comparable with the price concessions that the Company had obtained in the previous aircraft purchase entered into between the Company and Airbus Company as set out in the announcement of the Company dated 29 February 2016. The Company believes that there is no material impact of the price concessions obtained in the Airbus Aircraft Purchase on the unit operating cost of the Group's fleet. It is normal business practice of the global airline industry to disclose the aircraft basic price, instead of the actual price, for aircraft acquisitions. Disclosure of the actual consideration will result in the loss of the significant price concessions and hence a significant negative impact on the Group's cost for the Airbus Aircraft Purchase and will therefore not be in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance of Rule 14.58(4) of the Listing Rules in respect of disclosure of the actual consideration of the New Airbus Aircraft.

Payment and delivery terms:

The aggregate consideration for the Airbus Aircraft Purchase is payable by cash in instalments. The Company is expecting to take delivery of the New Airbus Aircraft in stages from 2020 to 2022.