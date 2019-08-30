Air China : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PURCHASE OF DOMESTIC AIRCRAFT

Aircraft to be acquired:

35 ARJ21-700 aircraft.

Consideration:

The basic price of each aircraft comprises the airframe price and engine price. The basic price of the COMAC Aircraft in aggregate is approximately US$1.33 billion (equivalent to approximately HK$10,374 million at an exchange rate of US$1 = HK$7.80) (price quoted from open market as at January 2019). COMAC has granted to the Company considerable price concessions with regard to the COMAC Aircraft. These concessions will take the form of credit which may be used by the Company towards the final price payment of the COMAC Aircraft or may be used for the purpose of purchasing relevant goods and services. Such credit was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties and as a result, the actual consideration for the COMAC Aircraft to be acquired by the Company is lower than the aircraft basic price mentioned above. As it is the first time that the Company purchases aircraft from COMAC, there is no price concessions previously obtained by the Company from COMAC available for comparison. As the aircraft model, specification, performance and maximal total range of COMAC Aircraft differ from the aircraft that the Company has purchased from other aircraft manufacturers, the price concessions provided under this transaction cannot be directly comparable to those obtained by the Company from other aircraft manufacturers in previous aircraft acquisitions. Solely based on the price concession rate granted to the Company, the price concession rate under COMAC Aircraft Purchase is comparable to those obtained by the Company from other aircraft manufacturers in previous aircraft acquisitions.

The COMAC Aircraft Purchase Agreement was negotiated and entered into in accordance with customary business practice. The Company believes that there is no material impact of the price concessions obtained in the COMAC Aircraft Purchase on the unit operating cost of the Company's fleet. It is normal business practice of the global airline industry to disclose the aircraft basic price, instead of the actual price, for aircraft acquisitions. Disclosure of the actual consideration will result in the loss of the considerable price concessions and hence a significant negative impact on the Group's cost for the COMAC Aircraft Purchase and will therefore not be in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.58(4) of the Listing Rules in respect of disclosure of the actual consideration of the COMAC Aircraft.

Payment and delivery terms:

The consideration for the COMAC Aircraft Purchase will be denominated in US dollars and paid in Renminbi by cash in instalments. The COMAC Aircraft are planned to be delivered in stages from 2020 to 2024.