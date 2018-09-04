Log in
AIR CHINA LTD. (601111)
  Report  
Air China : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE OF ATTENDANCE

09/04/2018

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE OF ATTENDANCE

To: Air China Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of

,being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

H Sharesin the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend the extraordinary general meeting to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 19 October 2018 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, PRC or to appoint proxies to attend on my/our behalf.

Signature:

Date:

2018

Notes:

1.

Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the shareholder(s) as it is recorded in the register of members of the

Company in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).

3.

Please duly complete and sign this Notice of Attendance, and deliver it to, for holders of H Shares, the Company's H

Shares registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on or before Friday, 28 September 2018.

Address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai

Hong Kong

Tel No.: (852) 2862 8628 Fax No.: (852) 2865 0990

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:36:07 UTC
