Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Air China Ltd.    601111   CNE000001NN0

AIR CHINA LTD. (601111)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air China : FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 03:37am CEST

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 3)

H Shares in the share capital of Air China Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT (Note 4) the chairman of the meeting and/or (Note 4)

of as my/our proxy/proxies: (a) to act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 19 October 2018 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, PRC (the "Meeting") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the notice convening the Meeting (the "Notice"); and (b) at the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the Resolutions as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our voting proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR(Note 5)

AGAINST(Note 5)ABSTAIN(Note 5)

  • 1. To consider and approve the share transfer agreement dated 30 August 2018 entered into between the Company and China National Aviation Capital Holding Co., Ltd. and the transactions contemplated thereunder (details of this resolution are set out in the Notice).

    SPECIAL RESOLUTION

    FOR(Note 5)

    AGAINST(Note 5)ABSTAIN(Note 5)

  • 2. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company as set out in Appendix II of the circular of the Company dated 4 September 2018.

Dated this

day of

, 2018

Signature (Note 6)

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).

  • 2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

  • 3. Please insert the total number of shares registered in your name(s).

  • 4. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies of his own choice to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the chairman of the meeting and/or" and insert the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy/proxies desired in the space provided. In the event that two or more persons (other than the chairman of the Meeting) are named as proxies and the words "the chairman of the meeting and/or" are not deleted, those words and references shall be deemed to have been deleted.

  • 5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your voting proxy to cast his vote at his discretion. A member is entitled to one vote for every fully-paid share held and a member entitled to more than one vote need not use all his votes in the same way. A tick in the relevant box indicates that the votes attached to all the shares stated above as held by you will be cast accordingly. The total number of shares referred to in the three boxes for the same resolution cannot exceed the number of Shares stated above as held by you. The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.

  • 6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or in the case of a corporation, must be either under seal or under the hand of a director or attorney duly authorised. If this form of proxy is signed by your attorney, the power of attorney or other document of authorisation must be notarised.

  • 7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the notarised copy of the power of attorney or other document of authorisation (if any) under which it is signed, for holders of H Shares, must be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours prior to the time appointed for holding the Meeting (or any adjournment thereof).

  • 8. Completion and delivery of a form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and/or voting at the Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) if you so wish.

  • 9. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.

  • 10. To attend and represent the shareholder(s) at the Meeting, the proxy so appointed must produce beforehand his identification document and any power of attorney duly signed by his appointor(s) or the legal representative(s) of his appointor(s). The power of attorney must state the date of issuance.

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR CHINA LTD.
03:37aAIR CHINA : Form of proxy for extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:37aAIR CHINA : Extraordinary general meeting notice of attendance
PU
03:37aAIR CHINA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
08/31AIR CHINA : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
08/30Air China plans to sell cargo stake, first-half profit rises
RE
08/23China picks $16 billion worth of aviation projects for private investment
RE
08/15AIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of july 2018
PU
08/02AIR CHINA LIMITED : the Bidding of Shuttle Bus
AQ
07/18China clips Air China's wings after descent scare
RE
07/12AIR CHINA LIMITED : the Bidding of Towbarless Aircraft Tractor
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Air China, ADR reports 1H results 
08/30Air China to sell cargo unit stake 
06/06First airline JV inked between North American and Chinese carriers 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
04/30Air China, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 139 B
EBIT 2018 12 689 M
Net income 2018 8 072 M
Debt 2018 88 417 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 14,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart AIR CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Air China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Zhen Gang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.93%15 619
DELTA AIR LINES4.43%40 429
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC29.70%23 831
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.57%18 798
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.11%17 960
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-7.43%12 577
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.