AIR CHINA LTD.

(601111)
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/28
7.94 CNY   -1.49%
09:31pAIR CHINA : Announces 2019 Interim Results
PU
09:31pAIR CHINA : Joint Announcement - Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
08/27Qatar Airways has full confidence in Cathay Pacific, eyes bigger stake
RE
Air China : Joint Announcement - Continuing Connected Transactions

08/28/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

- 1 -

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AIR CHINA LIMITED

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS

(a joint stock limited company

LIMITED

incorporated in

(Incorporated in Hong Kong

the People's Republic of China

with limited liability)

with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 293)

(Stock Code: 753)

Joint Announcement

Continuing Connected Transactions

Reference is made to the joint announcements dated 26th June 2008, 10th September 2010, 26th September 2013 and 30th August 2016 issued by Air China and Cathay Pacific in connection with the Framework Agreement entered into between Air China and Cathay Pacific on 26th June 2008. The Framework Agreement will be renewed on 1st October 2019 for a term of three years from 1st January 2020 to 31st December 2022.

As Air China is a substantial shareholder and therefore a connected person of Cathay Pacific, the Transactions constitute continuing connected transactions for Cathay Pacific under Rule 14A.31 of the Listing Rules and are subject to reporting, annual review and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As Cathay Pacific is a substantial shareholder and therefore a connected person of Air China, the Transactions constitute continuing connected transactions for Air China under Rule 14A.31 of the Listing Rules and are subject to reporting, annual review and announcement requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Framework Agreement dated 26th June 2008 and to be renewed on 1st October 2019

Parties: (1) Air China

(2) Cathay Pacific

- 2 -

Background and Particulars

The Framework Agreement provides the framework under which Relevant Agreements between members of Air China Group on the one hand and members of Cathay Pacific Group on the other hand are entered into, renewed and extended. The Transactions (under the Relevant Agreements) are transactions between members of Air China Group on the one hand and members of Cathay Pacific Group on the other hand arising from interline arrangements, code sharing arrangements, joint operating arrangements, aircraft leasing, frequent flyer programmes, the provision of airline catering, ground support and engineering services and other services agreed to be provided and other transactions agreed to be undertaken under the Framework Agreement.

The Framework Agreement was renewed on 1st October 2016 for the three years from 1st January 2017 to 31st December 2019. Under its terms, it is renewed automatically for successive periods of three years unless either party to it gives to the other notice of termination of not less than three months expiring on any 31st December.

Pricing Terms and Policies

The pricing terms and policies for the Transactions in the left hand column below are those stated opposite such transactions in the right hand column below.

Transaction

Pricing Terms and Policies

Interline arrangements and codeshare

Revenue is apportioned between the

arrangements

parties in accordance with bilateral

prorate agreements which follow the

principles in the Multi-lateral Prorate

Agreement of International Air Transport

Association.

-

3 -

Joint operating arrangements

Revenue

is

apportioned

between

the

parties having regard to the fleet capacity

of both parties and the values of seats

sold by each party.

Aircraft leasing

Rentals payable under aircraft leases are

determined after negotiations at arm's

length between the parties having regard

to rentals payable under comparable

leases between unconnected parties for

comparable

aircraft

and

comparable

periods and prevailing long term interest

rates.

Frequent flyer programmes

Frequent flyers of either party can earn

mileage credits by taking the other

party's flights. Payments by each party

to the other for mileage values are

determined by the parties on an arm's

length basis having regard to comparable

mileage values payable by unconnected

airlines to each other.

Airline catering

The

parties

determine the

pricing

of

airline catering having regard to

quotations

provided

by

unconnected

caterers, taking due account of material

and labour costs, quality, assurance of

supply, safety and innovation (including

changes in the foregoing matters).

Ground support and engineering

The

pricing

of

ground

support

and

services

engineering

services

charged

by

one

party to the other party is required to be

no less favourable than that offered for

comparable

services

to

unconnected

parties taking due account of the quality

of services.

Other products and services

The

pricing

of

other

products

and

services (including for leasing premises

and handling customs clearance) is

determined having regard to relevant

market

information

(including

independent third party quotations for

comparable products and services), costs

incurred by

the

relevant

party

and

the

quality of products and services (including changes in any of the foregoing).

- 4 -

The annual caps

The annual caps for the Transactions have been determined by reference to the actual payments in respect of the Transactions in the three years ended 31st December 2018 and the forecast payments in respect of the Transactions to be made by Air China Group to Cathay Pacific Group, and by Cathay Pacific Group to Air China Group, having regard, among other things, to the projections of Air China Group and Cathay Pacific Group in respect of their fleet sizes, the delivery schedules of new aircraft which they have ordered, aircraft daily utilisation and other operating parameters.

The Air China Directors estimate that the amounts payable by Cathay Pacific Group to Air China Group, and payable by Air China Group to Cathay Pacific Group, in respect of the Transactions will not exceed the annual caps set out below.

The Cathay Pacific Directors estimate that the amounts payable by Air China Group to Cathay Pacific Group, and payable by Cathay Pacific Group to Air China Group, in respect of the Transactions will not exceed the annual caps set out below.

Payable by Air China Group to Cathay Pacific Group:

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(HK$ million)

Actual

Actual

Actual

Cap

Cap

Cap

Cap

Transactions

286

390

547

900

900

900

900

Payable by Cathay Pacific Group to Air China Group:

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

(HK$ million)

Actual

Actual

Actual

Cap

Cap

Cap

Cap

Transactions

345

302

301

900

900

900

900

Reasons for, and benefits of, the Transactions

The cooperation between Air China Group and Cathay Pacific Group is expected to continue to further the development of Beijing Capital International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport as gateways to and hubs for Mainland China and will assist Air China Group and Cathay Pacific Group in their efforts to optimise the allocation of operating resources.

Connection between the parties

Air China, by virtue of its 29.99% shareholding in Cathay Pacific, is a substantial shareholder and therefore a connected person of Cathay Pacific under the Listing Rules.

Cathay Pacific, by virtue of its 18.13% shareholding in Air China, is a substantial shareholder and therefore a connected person of Air China under the Listing Rules.

- 5 -

Compliance with Listing Rules

As the highest of the relevant percentage ratios as defined under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules (other than the profits ratio) in respect of the annual caps applicable to the Transactions will, on an annual basis, be more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the Transactions constitute continuing connected transactions for each of Air China and Cathay Pacific and are subject to the announcement, annual review and annual reporting requirements but are exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Each of Air China and Cathay Pacific will comply with the continuing obligations under Rules 14A.55-59 of the Listing Rules and will re-comply with the relevant Listing Rules if the annual caps are exceeded, when the Framework Agreement is renewed or when there is a material change to its terms.

Opinion of the directors

The Air China Directors, including the independent non-executive directors, consider that the terms of the Framework Agreement are fair and reasonable and that the Framework Agreement is on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Air China Group and is in the interests of Air China and its shareholders as a whole.

The Cathay Pacific Directors, including the independent non-executive directors, consider that the terms of the Framework Agreement are fair and reasonable and that the Framework Agreement is on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Cathay Pacific Group and is in the interests of Cathay Pacific and its shareholders as a whole.

Cai Jianjiang, Song Zhiyong and John Robert Slosar, being directors of Cathay Pacific, are materially interested in the Transactions and have abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions of Air China in respect of the Transactions.

John Robert Slosar, Cai Jianjiang, Song Zhiyong, Xiao Feng and Zhao Xiaohang, being directors and/or chief executives of Air China, are materially interested in the Transactions and have abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions of Cathay Pacific in respect of the Transactions.

Directors of Air China

As at the date of this announcement, the Air China Directors are:

Non-Executive Directors: Cai Jianjiang (Chairman), Cao Jianxiong, Xue Yasong, John Robert Slosar;

Executive Director: Song Zhiyong; and

Independent Non-Executive Directors: Wang Xiaokang, Liu Deheng, Stanley Hui Hon-chung and Li Dajin.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 01:30:04 UTC
