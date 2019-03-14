Air China : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the board of directors of Air China Limited (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend (if any).

Beijing, the PRC, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

* Independent non-executive director of the Company