AIR CHINA LTD.

AIR CHINA LTD.

(601111)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/14
9.6 CNY   +4.23%
09:34pAIR CHINA : Notice of board meeting
PU
01:30aBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
03/12Airlines keep calm and carry on after Boeing jet groundings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air China : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

03/14/2019 | 09:34pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the board of directors of Air China Limited (the "Company") will be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend (if any).

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

* Independent non-executive director of the Company

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:33:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 136 B
EBIT 2018 11 676 M
Net income 2018 6 131 M
Debt 2018 89 235 M
Yield 2018 0,88%
P/E ratio 2018 22,86
P/E ratio 2019 13,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart AIR CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Air China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,45  CNY
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Zhen Gang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LTD.20.55%18 241
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.24%34 640
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-3.00%21 661
RYANAIR HOLDINGS13.12%15 599
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-12.78%14 249
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY19.13%12 960
