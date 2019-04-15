Log in
Air China : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

04/15/2019 | 03:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

This is to announce that a meeting of the board of directors of Air China Limited (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, 25 April 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the first quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2019.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited

Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 11 April 2019

As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*Independent non-executive director of the Company

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:22:05 UTC
