Air China : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Air China Limited (the "Company") will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, 19 October 2018 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the share transfer agreement dated 30 August 2018 entered into between the Company and China National Aviation Capital Holding Co., Ltd. and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and authorize the Company's management to conduct, at their absolute discretion, all the relevant matters in relation to this transaction, including but not limited to:

(1) Develop and implement the specific scheme and transaction details of this transaction, including but not limited to adjusting relevant transaction prices within the permitted range, pursuant to provisions of laws, administrative regulations and normative documents, resolution of general meeting of the Company, and requirements of regulatory authorities, taking the into consideration the Company's actual situation;

(2) Adjust the scheme of this transaction according to requirements or feedback of approval agencies and regulatory authorities; authorize the management to adjust the scheme of this transaction and proceed with the disposal in the event of new provisions and requirements for this transaction by laws, regulations and normative documents of the state or relevant regulatory authorities, except where matters required to be voted on at general meeting as per relevant laws and regulations and the articles of association;

(3) Amend, supplement, sign, submit, present, and execute all agreements and documents relating to this transaction and handle relevant reporting matters in relation to this transaction;

(4) Handle such matters in relation to the review, approval, filing, and registration of equity transfer of the transaction target with industrial and commercial administration authorities;

(5) Decide on and handle any other matters in relation to this transaction to the extent permitted by laws, administrative regulations, normative documents, and the articles of association of the Company.

(6) The valid period of the authorization shall be 12 months from the date the proposal is considered and passed at the general meeting of the Company.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

2. To consider and approve the amendments to the articles of association of the Company as set out in Appendix II of the circular of the Company dated 4 September 2018.

By order of the Board

Air China Limited

Cai Jianjiang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 4 September 2018

As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

*

Independent non-executive director of the CompanyNotes:

1. Closure of register of members and eligibility for attending and voting at the EGM

Holders of H Shares of the Company are advised that the register of members of H shares of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 19 September 2018 to Friday, 19 October 2018 (both days inclusive), during which time no transfer of H Shares of the Company will be effected and registered. In order to qualify for attendance and voting at the EGM, instruments of transfer accompanied by share certificates and other appropriate documents must be lodged with the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-16, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 September 2018.

H Share Shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of H shares of the Company on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.