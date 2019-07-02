Air China : PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDENDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

PAYMENT OF THE FINAL DIVIDENDS

Reference is made to the announcement of Air China Limited (the "Company") dated 30 May 2019 in relation to the poll results of the 2018 annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM"). The Company's shareholders approved the profit distribution proposal for the year of 2018 at the AGM.

The Company will pay a final dividend of RMB1.0328 per ten shares (tax inclusive) (equivalent to HK$1.1750 per ten shares (tax inclusive)) for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Final Dividends"). For H shares, as set out in the notice of the Company dated 4 April 2019, the 2018 Final Dividends will be paid to holders of H shares of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Monday, 10 June 2019. Dividends payable to the Company's shareholders shall be denominated and declared in Renminbi.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company that details of the payment of the 2018 Final Dividends are as follows:

1. Holders of H shares of the Company (excluding mainland investors who invest in the H shares of the Company via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect)

Dividends payable to the holders of H shares of the Company (excluding mainland investors who invest in the H shares of the Company via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect) shall be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The amount of Hong Kong dollars payable shall be calculated on the basis of the average of the middle rate of