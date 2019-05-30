Air China : POLL RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
0
05/30/2019 | 09:09pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00753)
POLL RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Air China Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 May 2019 for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "AGM").
Reference is made to the notice of AGM dated 4 April 2019 (the "Notice") and the supplemental notice of the AGM dated 15 May 2019 of the Company (the "Supplemental Notice") containing details of the resolutions tabled at the AGM.
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the Notice and the Supplemental Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on Thursday, 30 May 2019 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, the PRC.
RESULTS OF THE AGM
As at the date of the AGM, the number of total issued shares of the Company was 14,524,815,185. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 10,814,883,196 shares, representing 74.4579% of the total issued share capital of the Company were present at the AGM.
There were no shares the holder of which is required under The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No parties have stated their intention in the Notice and the Supplemental Notice to vote against the resolutions proposed at the AGM or to abstain from voting.
- 1 -
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
Votes for Shareholders
For
Against
Abstain
1.
To consider and approve the 2018 work report
10,813,042,796
17,300
1,823,100
of the Board of the Company.
(99.9830%)
(0.0002%)
(0.0169%)
2.
To consider and approve the 2018 work report
10,813,042,796
17,300
1,823,100
of the supervisory committee of the Company.
(99.9830%)
(0.0002%)
(0.0169%)
3.
To consider and approve the appointment of
10,734,916,212
79,302,984
664,000
Mr. Cao Jianxiong as a non-executive director
(99.2606%)
(0.7333%)
(0.0061%)
of the Company.
4.
To consider and approve the audited
10,813,042,796
17,300
1,823,100
consolidated financial statements of the
(99.9830%)
(0.0002%)
(0.0169%)
Company for the year 2018 prepared under
the PRC Accounting Standards and the
International Financial Reporting Standards.
5.
To consider and approve the profit distribution
10,814,201,896
17,200
664,100
proposal for the year 2018 as recommended by
(99.9937%)
(0.0002%)
(0.0061%)
the Board.
6.
To grant the authorisation to the Board to issue
10,814,201,996
17,200
664,000
debt financing instruments.
(99.9937%)
(0.0002%)
(0.0061%)
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
Votes for Shareholders
For
Against
Abstain
7.
To consider and approve the resolution in
10,418,924,154
271,099,480
42,547,444
relation to the grant of a general mandate to the
(96.3388%)
(2.5067%)
(0.3934%)
Board to issue debt financing instruments.
As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.
- 2 -
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Votes for Shareholders
For
Against
Abstain
8.
To consider and approve the adjustment of
10,736,615,936
13,317,300
1,083,960
remunerations of independent non-executive
(99.2763%)
(0.1231%)
(0.0100%)
directors of the Company to RMB200,000
(before tax) per annum per person with
retrospective effect from 1 January 2019 (if
the policies of State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission of the State
Council provide otherwise, such policies shall
be followed).
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
Zhongxinghua Certified Public Accountants LLP was the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
The Shareholders approved the profit distribution proposal and declaration of a final dividend of RMB1.0328 (including tax) per ten shares (equivalent to HK$1.1750 per ten shares) for the year ended 31 December 2018. The amount of Hong Kong dollars payable shall be calculated on the basis of the average of the middle rate of Renminbi to Hong Kong dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China for the calendar week prior to the declaration of the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018 at the AGM (RMB0.8790 equivalent to HK$1.00). The Company will make further announcement on details of the payment of such dividends as and when appropriate.
By order of the Board
Air China Limited
Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui
Joint Company Secretaries
Beijing, the PRC, 30 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Cao Jianxiong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.