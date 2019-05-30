Air China : POLL RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

POLL RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Air China Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the resolutions passed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 May 2019 for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "AGM").

Reference is made to the notice of AGM dated 4 April 2019 (the "Notice") and the supplemental notice of the AGM dated 15 May 2019 of the Company (the "Supplemental Notice") containing details of the resolutions tabled at the AGM.

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions set out in the Notice and the Supplemental Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on Thursday, 30 May 2019 at The Conference Room C713, No. 30, Tianzhu Road, Airport Industrial Zone, Shunyi District, Beijing, the PRC.

RESULTS OF THE AGM

As at the date of the AGM, the number of total issued shares of the Company was 14,524,815,185. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 10,814,883,196 shares, representing 74.4579% of the total issued share capital of the Company were present at the AGM.

There were no shares the holder of which is required under The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. No parties have stated their intention in the Notice and the Supplemental Notice to vote against the resolutions proposed at the AGM or to abstain from voting.