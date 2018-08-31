Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air China : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

08/31/2018 | 03:52am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00753)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Air China Limited (the "Company") announces that, according to the requirements of regulatory authorities and the operational needs of the Company, the board of directors of the Company has resolved on 30 August 2018 to propose to amend the Company's scope of business and the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association").

The following corresponding amendments are proposed to be made to Article 13 of the Articles of Association:

Existing article

Amended article

(Proposed amendments being underlined)

Article 13 The Company's scope of business shall be consistent with and subject to the scope of business approved by the authority responsible for the registration of the Company.

Article 13 The Company's scope of business shall be consistent with and subject to the scope of business approved by the authority responsible for the registration of the Company.

Existing article

The Company's scope of business includes: International and domestic scheduled and unscheduled air passenger, air cargo, mail and luggage transportation; domestic and international business aviation services; management and administration of aircraft, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, business agency among airlines companies; and ground services, air express service (other than mails and objects of the same nature as mails) related to the main business; onboard duty free items, retail of goods onboard and underwriting the aviation accident insurance; hotel, catering services and hotel management; undertaking exhibitions; conference services; business services; property management; design, production, agency and publish of advertisement; technology training; lease of self-owned property; lease of aircraft, engines and aged mechanical parts; sale of consumer products, handicrafts, souvenirs; import and export businesses. (The projects, which are subject to approval in accordance with the laws, shall be operated only after receiving approval from relevant administrative authorities.)

Amended article

(Proposed amendments being underlined)

The Company's scope of business includes: International and domestic scheduled and unscheduled air passenger, air cargo, mail and luggage transportation; domestic and international business aviation services; management and administration of aircraft, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, business agency among airlines companies; and ground services, air express service (other than mails and objects of the same nature as mails) related to the main business; onboard duty free items, retail of goods onboard and underwriting the aviation accident insurance; hotel, catering services; import and export businesses; and hotel management; undertaking exhibitions; conference services; business services; property management; design, production, agency and publish of advertisement; technology training; lease of self-owned property; lease of aircraft, engines and aged mechanical parts; sale of consumer products, handicrafts, souvenirs; import and export businesses. (The projects, which are subject to approval in accordance with the laws, shall be operated only after receiving approval from relevant administrative authorities.) rental of machinery and equipment; accommodation; catering services; sales of handicrafts and souvenirs; wholesale of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery products, wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco products, wholesale of textiles, clothing and household goods, wholesale of culture, sporting goods and equipment, wholesale of mineral products, building materials and chemical products, wholesale of machinery and equipment, hardware and electronic products, general retail, special retail of food, beverage and tobacco products, special retail of textiles, clothing and daily necessities, special retail of cultural and sporting goods and equipment, sales of automobiles, motorcycles, spare parts and fuels and other types of energy resources, special retail of household appliances and electronics, special retail of hardware, furniture and interior decoration materials, and Internet retailing. (Catering services, accommodation and other projects subject to approval in accordance with the law shall be operated with the approval of relevant authorities to the extent authorized by the approval.)

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are prepared in the Chinese language and the English version is therefore a translation only. In the event of any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version of the Articles of Association, the Chinese version shall prevail.

The above proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to shareholders' approval at the general meeting of the Company by way of a special resolution. A circular containing, among others, details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company in due course.

By Order of the Board

Air China Limited Zhou Feng Tam Shuit Mui

Joint Company Secretaries

Beijing, the PRC, 30 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Cai Jianjiang, Mr. Song Zhiyong, Mr. Xue Yasong, Mr. John Robert Slosar, Mr. Wang Xiaokang*, Mr. Liu Deheng*, Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung* and Mr. Li Dajin*.

* Independent non-executive director of the Company

Disclaimer

Air China Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 01:51:01 UTC
