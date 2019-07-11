Log in
AIR CHINA LTD.

AIR CHINA LTD.

(601111)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 07/11
9.1 CNY   -0.76%
07/11AIR CHINA : Discloseable transaction purchase of aircraft
PU
07/11Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
07/11Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air China to buy 20 A350-900 wide-body aircraft from Airbus

07/11/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) - Air China Ltd , China's flagship carrier, will buy 20 A350-900 jets from Airbus SE, both companies said, bolstering the European planemaker's order book for wide-body jets against Boeing Co amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Air China on Thursday said the order is worth $6.54 billion, based on list prices, and that deliveries were scheduled from 2020 through 2022. It also said it has the right to swap five of the 20 jets for the larger A350-1000.

Airbus, in a statement to Reuters, confirmed the order was new. That means Air China's total order for the aircraft type now stands at 30 planes, helping Airbus narrow a deficit in wide-body orders against its U.S. rival.

Boeing won a positive total of 61 wide-body orders in the first half of this year against Airbus' negative tally of 35 jets, meaning the European planemaker had more cancellations than orders in the period for twin-aisle aircraft.

Air China's latest order comes as the Chinese and U.S. governments continue a year-long trade dispute which has disrupted global supply chains and rattled financial markets.

The recent U.S. blacklisting of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd prompted speculation of retaliation against American firms. China said it would not discriminate against foreign companies.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee in Beijing and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LTD. -0.76% 9.1 End-of-day quote.20.03%
AIRBUS SE 0.11% 125.98 Real-time Quote.50.05%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 1.90% 359 Delayed Quote.11.32%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 17 253 M
Net income 2019 11 013 M
Debt 2019 98 575 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,00x
EV / Sales2019 1,61x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart AIR CHINA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Air China Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR CHINA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,6  CNY
Last Close Price 9,10  CNY
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yong Song Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Jiang Cai Chairman
Zhen Gang Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jun Xiao Member-Supervisory Board
Chao Fan He Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR CHINA LTD.20.03%17 875
DELTA AIR LINES INC.19.18%38 932
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.90%23 553
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.28%12 752
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY11.30%11 791
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.26.53%11 296
