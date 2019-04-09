Log in
AIR FRANCE - KLM : Availability of the 2018 Registration Document

04/09/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

                                                                                     

Roissy, 9 April 2019

Availability of the 2018 Registration Document

2018 Registration Document

Air France-KLM's 2018 Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 9, 2019.

The French version is available in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions. It may be consulted on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and on Air France-KLM's website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Annual Documents and Finance/Publications/Regulated Information sections).

The English version of this document is available on Air France-KLM's website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Annual Documents and Finance/Publications/Regulated Information sections).

The Registration Document includes, in particular, the Annual Financial Report, the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the Statutory Auditors' reports and the information relating to the Statutory Auditors' fees.

 

Investor relations 		   

Press
Marie-Agnès de Peslouan Wouter Van Beek +33 1 41 56 56 00
+33 1 49 89 52 59  +33 1 49 89 52 60  
madepeslouan@airfranceklm.com    Website: www.airfranceklm-finance.com Wouter-van.Beek@airfranceklm.com  
www.airfranceklm.com    


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM via Globenewswire
