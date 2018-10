AIR FRANCE - KLM: SEPTEMBER 2018 TRAFFIC

October 8, 2018

SEPTEMBER 2018 TRAFFIC

Group passenger activity: number of passengers +2.7%, traffic +3.3%, load factor +0.2pt

Traffic highlights

Passenger network activity (Air France, KLM, HOP!) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Long-haul + 2.7% + 2.9% 89.0% + 0.1 North America + 4.8% + 4.4% 88.7% - 0.3 Latin America + 8.9% + 7.9% 91.4% - 0.9 Asia + 0.2% + 0.7% 92.4% + 0.4 Africa / Middle East - 2.9% - 2.1% 85.4% + 0.7 Caribbean / Indian Ocean + 2.8% + 4.1% 83.9% + 1.1 Short and Medium-haul + 1.6% + 1.2% 83.6% - 0.4 Total + 2.5% + 2.5% 87.9% + 0.0

7.5 million passengers, +1.8%

Transavia activity Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 7.4% + 9.1% 94.3% + 1.5

1.7 million passengers, +7.1%

Total group passenger activity (Air France, KLM, HOP!, Transavia) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 3.0% + 3.3% 88.6% + 0.2

9.1 million passengers, +2.7%

Cargo activity Capacity

(ATK, %ch.) Traffic

(RTK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total - 0.2% + 1.5% 60.1% + 1.0

Agenda

31st October: Third Quarter 2018 results

9th November: October 2018 traffic

10th December: November 2018 traffic

Investor relations Press

Marie-Agnès de Peslouan Wouter van Beek

+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00

madepeslouan@airfranceklm.com wouter-van.beek@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

STATISTICS

Passenger network activity*

September Year to date Total Passenger network* 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 7,466 7,335 1.8% 64,509 63,275 1.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 21,783 21,249 2.5% 192,570 187,734 2.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 24,790 24,194 2.5% 219,214 215,450 1.7% Load factor (%) 87.9% 87.8% 0.0 87.8% 87.1% 0.7 Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 2,311 2,261 2.2% 20,684 20,240 2.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 17,453 16,968 2.9% 155,838 151,652 2.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 19,607 19,095 2.7% 175,411 171,799 2.1% Load factor (%) 89.0% 88.9% 0.1 88.8% 88.3% 0.6 North America Passengers carried ('000s) 770 737 4.4% 6,312 6,134 2.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,469 5,237 4.4% 44,997 43,740 2.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,166 5,881 4.8% 50,429 49,277 2.3% Load factor (%) 88.7% 89.0% (0.3) 89.2% 88.8% 0.5 Latin America Passengers carried ('000s) 290 269 7.9% 2,561 2,363 8.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,789 2,585 7.9% 24,552 22,646 8.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,051 2,800 8.9% 27,035 25,059 7.9% Load factor (%) 91.4% 92.3% (0.9) 90.8% 90.4% 0.4 Asia / Pacific Passengers carried ('000s) 533 525 1.6% 4,806 4,676 2.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,674 4,644 0.7% 42,098 41,120 2.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,060 5,050 0.2% 46,367 45,488 1.9% Load factor (%) 92.4% 91.9% 0.4 90.8% 90.4% 0.4 Africa / Middle East Passengers carried ('000s) 467 486 (3.8%) 4,181 4,257 (1.8%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,629 2,687 (2.1%) 23,574 23,716 (0.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,077 3,170 (2.9%) 28,194 28,595 (1.4%) Load factor (%) 85.4% 84.7% 0.7 83.6% 82.9% 0.7 Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried ('000s) 251 244 2.9% 2,825 2,810 0.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,891 1,816 4.1% 20,618 20,430 0.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,254 2,192 2.8% 23,386 23,380 0.0% Load factor (%) 83.9% 82.8% 1.1 88.2% 87.4% 0.8 Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 5,155 5,074 1.6% 43,825 43,035 1.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,331 4,281 1.2% 36,732 36,082 1.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,183 5,099 1.6% 43,803 43,651 0.3% Load factor (%) 83.6% 84.0% (0.4) 83.9% 82.7% 1.2

* Air France KLM, and HOP!

Transavia activity

September Year to date Transavia 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 1,676 1,564 7.1% 12,476 11,772 6.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,964 2,716 9.1% 22,194 20,373 8.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,142 2,925 7.4% 24,033 22,497 6.8% Load factor (%) 94.3% 92.8% 1.5 92.3% 90.6% 1.8

Total group passenger activity**

September Year to date Total group** 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 9,142 8,900 2.7% 76,985 75,047 2.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 24,747 23,965 3.3% 214,764 208,107 3.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 27,932 27,119 3.0% 243,246 237,946 2.2% Load factor (%) 88.6% 88.4% 0.2 88.3% 87.5% 0.8

** Air France KLM, HOP! and Transavia

Cargo activity

September Year to date Total Group 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 726 715 1.5% 6,336 6,315 0.3% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,207 1,209 (0.2%) 10,734 10,745 (0.1%) Load factor (%) 60.1% 59.2% 1.0 59.0% 58.8% 0.2

Air France and HOP! activity

September Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 4,504 4,452 1.2% 38,743 38,650 0.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,718 12,319 3.2% 111,438 109,763 1.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 14,680 14,283 2.8% 128,611 127,766 0.7% Load factor (%) 86.6% 86.2% 0.4 86.6% 85.9% 0.7

Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 1,370 1,335 2.6% 12,174 12,053 1.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 10,103 9,730 3.8% 89,454 87,921 1.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 11,464 11,112 3.2% 101,797 100,658 1.1% Load factor (%) 88.1% 87.6% 0.6 87.9% 87.3% 0.5

Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 3,134 3,117 0.5% 26,569 26,597 (0.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,615 2,588 1.0% 21,984 21,842 0.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,216 3,171 1.4% 26,814 27,107 (1.1%) Load factor (%) 81.3% 81.6% (0.3) 82.0% 80.6% 1.4

September Year to date Cargo activity 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 332 312 6.6% 2,758 2,753 0.2% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 614 589 4.2% 5,319 5,227 1.8% Load factor (%) 54.1% 52.9% 1.2 51.8% 52.7% (0.8)

KLM activity

September Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 2,963 2,883 2.8% 25,765 24,625 4.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 9,066 8,931 1.5% 81,132 77,971 4.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 10,110 9,911 2.0% 90,603 87,684 3.3% Load factor (%) 89.7% 90.1% (0.4) 89.5% 88.9% 0.6

Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 941 926 1.7% 8,510 8,187 3.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,350 7,238 1.6% 66,384 63,731 4.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,143 7,983 2.0% 73,614 71,140 3.5% Load factor (%) 90.3% 90.7% (0.4) 90.2% 89.6% 0.6

Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 2,021 1,957 3.3% 17,256 16,438 5.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,716 1,693 1.3% 14,748 14,240 3.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,967 1,928 2.0% 16,989 16,543 2.7% Load factor (%) 87.2% 87.8% (0.6) 86.8% 86.1% 0.7

September Year to date Cargo activity 2018 2017 Variation 2018 2017 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 394 404 (2.4%) 3,578 3,562 0.4% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 594 620 (4.3%) 5,415 5,518 (1.9%) Load factor (%) 66.4% 65.1% 1.3 66.1% 64.6% 1.5

