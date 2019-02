AIR FRANCE - KLM : TRAFFIC JANUARY 2019

Febuary 8, 2019

JANUARY 2019 TRAFFIC

Group passenger activity: number of passengers +1.5%, traffic +2.3%,

load factor -0.8pt

Traffic highlights

Passenger network activity (Air France, KLM, HOP!) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Long-haul + 3.0% + 2.0% 87.1% - 0.9 North America + 5.5% + 3.1% 84.7% - 2.0 Latin America + 8.8% + 6.8% 90.9% - 1.7 Asia + 2.4% + 2.4% 89.4% - 0.0 Africa / Middle East - 0.1% - 1.6% 81.2% - 1.3 Caribbean / Indian Ocean - 2.1% - 1.9% 89.2% + 0.2 Short and Medium-haul + 1.5% + 0.4% 77.8% - 0.9 Total + 2.8% + 1.7% 85.4% - 0.9

6.5 million passengers, +1.1%

Transavia activity Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 10.7% + 10.1% 89.0% - 0.5

0.9 million passengers, +4.4%

Total group passenger activity (Air France, KLM, HOP!, Transavia) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 3.3% + 2.3% 85.7% - 0.8

7.4 million passengers, +1.5%

Cargo activity Capacity

(ATK, %ch.) Traffic

(RTK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 0.5% - 0.9% 55.1% - 0.8

STATISTICS

Passenger network activity*

January Year to date Total Passenger network* 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 6,492 6,421 1.1% 6,492 6,421 1.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 20,555 20,212 1.7% 20,555 20,212 1.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 24,062 23,417 2.8% 24,062 23,417 2.8% Load factor (%) 85.4% 86.3% (0.9) 85.4% 86.3% (0.9) Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 2,252 2,224 1.3% 2,252 2,224 1.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 17,125 16,794 2.0% 17,125 16,794 2.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 19,653 19,075 3.0% 19,653 19,075 3.0% Load factor (%) 87.1% 88.0% (0.9) 87.1% 88.0% (0.9) North America Passengers carried ('000s) 558 540 3.2% 558 540 3.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,995 3,876 3.1% 3,995 3,876 3.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,717 4,469 5.5% 4,717 4,469 5.5% Load factor (%) 84.7% 86.7% (2.0) 84.7% 86.7% (2.0) Latin America Passengers carried ('000s) 326 304 7.1% 326 304 7.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,078 2,881 6.8% 3,078 2,881 6.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,385 3,110 8.8% 3,385 3,110 8.8% Load factor (%) 90.9% 92.6% (1.7) 90.9% 92.6% (1.7) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried ('000s) 538 527 2.0% 538 527 2.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,689 4,579 2.4% 4,689 4,579 2.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,243 5,119 2.4% 5,243 5,119 2.4% Load factor (%) 89.4% 89.5% (0.0) 89.4% 89.5% (0.0) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried ('000s) 472 482 (2.0%) 472 482 (2.0%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,700 2,745 (1.6%) 2,700 2,745 (1.6%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,324 3,326 (0.1%) 3,324 3,326 (0.1%) Load factor (%) 81.2% 82.5% (1.3) 81.2% 82.5% (1.3) Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried ('000s) 360 371 (3.1%) 360 371 (3.1%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,663 2,713 (1.9%) 2,663 2,713 (1.9%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,985 3,050 (2.1%) 2,985 3,050 (2.1%) Load factor (%) 89.2% 89.0% 0.2 89.2% 89.0% 0.2 Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 4,240 4,196 1.0% 4,240 4,196 1.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,430 3,418 0.4% 3,430 3,418 0.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,409 4,343 1.5% 4,409 4,343 1.5% Load factor (%) 77.8% 78.7% (0.9) 77.8% 78.7% (0.9)

* Air France KLM, and HOP!

Transavia activity

January Year to date Transavia 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 863 827 4.4% 863 827 4.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,628 1,479 10.1% 1,628 1,479 10.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,829 1,652 10.7% 1,829 1,652 10.7% Load factor (%) 89.0% 89.5% (0.5) 89.0% 89.5% (0.5)

Total group passenger activity**

January Year to date Total group** 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 7,356 7,247 1.5% 7,356 7,247 1.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 22,183 21,691 2.3% 22,183 21,691 2.3% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 25,891 25,069 3.3% 25,891 25,069 3.3% Load factor (%) 85.7% 86.5% (0.8) 85.7% 86.5% (0.8)

** Air France KLM, HOP! and Transavia

Cargo activity

January Year to date Total Group 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 656 663 (1.0%) 656 663 (1.0%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,192 1,186 0.5% 1,192 1,186 0.5% Load factor (%) 55.1% 55.9% (0.8) 55.1% 55.9% (0.8)

Air France and HOP! activity

January Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 3,945 3,915 0.8% 3,945 3,915 0.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,035 11,721 2.7% 12,035 11,721 2.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 14,287 13,707 4.2% 14,287 13,707 4.2% Load factor (%) 84.2% 85.5% (1.3) 84.2% 85.5% (1.3)

Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 1,340 1,305 2.7% 1,340 1,305 2.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 9,950 9,631 3.3% 9,950 9,631 3.3% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 11,540 10,995 5.0% 11,540 10,995 5.0% Load factor (%) 86.2% 87.6% (1.4) 86.2% 87.6% (1.4)

Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 2,605 2,610 (0.2%) 2,605 2,610 (0.2%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,085 2,090 (0.3%) 2,085 2,090 (0.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,748 2,713 1.3% 2,748 2,713 1.3% Load factor (%) 75.9% 77.1% (1.2) 75.9% 77.1% (1.2)

January Year to date Cargo activity 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 286 280 1.9% 286 280 1.9% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 597 576 3.6% 597 576 3.6% Load factor (%) 47.8% 48.6% (0.8) 47.8% 48.6% (0.8)

KLM activity

January Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Passengers carried ('000s) 2,547 2,506 1.6% 2,547 2,506 1.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,520 8,491 0.3% 8,520 8,491 0.3% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 9,774 9,710 0.7% 9,774 9,710 0.7% Load factor (%) 87.2% 87.4% (0.3) 87.2% 87.4% (0.3)

Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 912 919 (0.7%) 912 919 (0.7%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,175 7,163 0.2% 7,175 7,163 0.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,113 8,080 0.4% 8,113 8,080 0.4% Load factor (%) 88.4% 88.7% (0.2) 88.4% 88.7% (0.2)

Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 1,634 1,587 3.0% 1,634 1,587 3.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,346 1,328 1.4% 1,346 1,328 1.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,661 1,630 1.9% 1,661 1,630 1.9% Load factor (%) 81.0% 81.4% (0.4) 81.0% 81.4% (0.4)

January Year to date Cargo activity 2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 371 382 (3.1%) 371 382 (3.1%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 594 609 (2.4%) 594 609 (2.4%) Load factor (%) 62.4% 62.8% (0.4) 62.4% 62.8% (0.4)

