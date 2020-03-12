Air France KLM : Adapts US Flights Schedule Due to Travel Ban

By Olivia Bugault

Air France-KLM's French arm said Thursday that it will adapt its U.S. schedule due to the 30-day travel ban that will apply on March 14 to some travel from Europe into the U.S.

"From March 14 to March 28 2020 included, Air France plans to continue operations to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York JFK, San Francisco and Washington," the French carrier said.

Air France said it needs clarification from the U.S. authorities to know if it will continue to serve its routes to Miami, Boston and Houston.

Additionally, Air France is working with carriers KLM, Delta Air Lines Inc. and Virgin Atlantic to continue to serve the U.S. beyond March 28, it said.

