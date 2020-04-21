Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : Availability of documents ahead of the Air France-KLM Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

Roissy, April 21, 2020

Conditions for participating in the Air France-KLM Shareholders' Meeting of May 26,

2020 and availability of documents ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting

In view of the containment measures taken by the French public authorities in response to the Covid-19 health crisis, and in order to fight against the spread of the virus, the Air France-KLM Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Mary 26, 2020 will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders or other persons entitled to attend, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of Order No. 2020 321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the rules of meeting and deliberation of the meetings and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

In this context, the information relating to this Shareholders' Meeting referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is available on the Company's website at www.airfranceklm.com(Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meeting) and is held available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions.

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion) containing the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the conditions for participating and voting in the Shareholders' Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire (BALO), on April 17, 2019. The procedures for participating and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting are also detailed on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com (Finance/Shareholders/General Meeting section).

Shareholders are reminded that they may vote without physically participating in the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting. For this purpose, they are strongly encouraged to participate either by Internet (on the secure voting platforms VOTACCESS and VOXALY) or by mail (using the voting form attached to the notice of meeting and posted on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com) for the purpose of voting or giving a proxy. No admission card will be sent to shareholders or their proxies upon request.

It is also specified that shareholders will not be able to propose, during the Shareholders' Meeting, amendments to draft resolutions or new resolutions or to ask live oral questions. However, they may ask written questions prior to the Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with the procedures described on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com(Finance / Shareholders / Annual General Meeting).

The Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website www.airfranceklm.com(Finance/Shareholders/Annual General Meeting section). You can also watch a replay of the meeting any time after the Shareholders' Meeting.

Investor relations

Press

Olivier Gall

Wouter Van Beek

+33 1 41 56 56 00

+33 1 49 89 52 59

+33 1 49 89 52 60

olgall@airfranceklm.com

Wouter-van.Beek@airfranceklm.com

www.airfranceklm.com

Disclaimer

Air France-KLM SA published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 17:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
01:45pAIR FRANCE KLM : Conditions for participating in the Air France-KLM Shareholders..
AQ
01:38pAIR FRANCE KLM : Availability of documents ahead of the Air France-KLM Sharehold..
PU
04/20AIR FRANCE KLM : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
04/19FNAC DARTY : French retailer FNAC Darty taps state-backed loan
RE
04/16AIR FRANCE KLM : French state may call on banks to contribute to Air France bail..
RE
04/16AIR FRANCE-KLM : Kepler Chevreux lowers its rating to Sell
MD
04/16AIR FRANCE-KLM : Deutsche Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
04/15EXCLUSIVE : Ryanair sees price war fuelling rapid air travel recovery
RE
04/14Global airlines' estimated coronavirus losses rise to $314 billion - IATA
RE
04/14Global airlines' estimated coronavirus losses rise to $314 billion - IATA
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 19 464 M
EBIT 2020 -1 160 M
Net income 2020 -1 069 M
Debt 2020 8 300 M
Yield 2020 0,13%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,07x
P/E ratio 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 2 036 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 6,37  €
Last Close Price 4,76  €
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-52.01%2 209
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-59.58%15 472
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.38%12 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.24%11 851
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.72%9 823
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%8 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group