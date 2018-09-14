Log in
Air France KLM : Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM

09/14/2018 | 10:46am CEST
 
Roissy, 14th September 2018
Press release
Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM

Anne-Marie Couderc, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, today announced to the group's staff that Benjamin Smith will take up his official duties on Monday September 17, 2018 as Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM.
The Board had previously approved his appointment on August 16, 2018.



