Air France KLM : Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM

Roissy, 14th September 2018

Press release

Benjamin Smith takes over as CEO of Air France-KLM

Anne-Marie Couderc, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, today announced to the group's staff that Benjamin Smith will take up his official duties on Monday September 17, 2018 as Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM.

The Board had previously approved his appointment on August 16, 2018.

