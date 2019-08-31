Log in
Air France KLM : Delays expected at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as KLM ground staff strike

08/31/2019
Trucks are seen on the tarmac at Amsterdam Schiphol airport

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ground staff for the Dutch arm of Air France KLM SA are set to strike on Monday morning at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, likely causing delays and canceled flights, the Dutch union FNV said Saturday.

The ground staff will strike from 0600 GMT to 0800 GMT.

The strike is not only expected to disrupt KLM flights but also those of Air France, Transavia, Delta and other airlines who are part of the SkyTeam alliance and are served by KLM ground staff at its Schiphol hub.

"This will likely cause disruptions," KLM spokeswoman Manel Vrijenhoek said in a statement.

The Dutch unions have been in negotiations with KLM for months to seek a pay rise for the 15,000 ground staff.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Alison Williams)

