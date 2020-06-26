Log in
Air France KLM : Dutch government backs £3.1 billion euro KLM support deal - minister

06/26/2020 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Air France KLM Group is pictured on the first Air France airliner's Airbus A350 during a ceremony at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers

The Dutch government on Friday said it would provide Air France-KLM Dutch subsidiary KLM with a 3.4 billion euro (£3.1 billion) financing package to help it survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the package would consist of 2.4 billion euros in bank loans with guarantees, and a 1 billion euro direct loan.

France announced a 7 billion euro bailout package for Air France SA in April.

"This package is needed to make sure that KLM and Air France can continue to fulfill the important role that they have in our economy," Hoekstra told a news conference in The Hague.

"In the past weeks we have tried to divide the pain as fairly as possible," he said.

Pilots will have to take a pay cut of up to 20%, and the company as a whole will have to cut costs by 15%. There was no word on layoffs, which are expected, but Hoekstra said some cuts are inevitable to KLM's staff of some 30,000.

The state support must still be approved by the European Union.

The Dutch parliament sought several conditions in return for the use of taxpayer money, including fewer night flights and a 50% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

The government will appoint a "state agent" to KLM's board in order to ensure that the financial support funded by taxpayers is spent exclusively on Dutch operations.

The French and Dutch governments remain at loggerheads over management and strategy at Air France-KLM, created by the 2004 merger between the two national carriers.

In March last year the Dutch state took a surprise 14% stake in the group to match France's 14% holding and counter its clout.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet and Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2020 12 343 M 13 854 M 13 854 M
Net income 2020 -3 977 M -4 463 M -4 463 M
Net Debt 2020 11 522 M 12 932 M 12 932 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 987 M 1 987 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 85 394
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,18 €
Last Close Price 4,14 €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-58.25%1 987
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.25%17 366
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.66%13 089
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.44%12 180
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.82%10 032
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-60.62%9 605
